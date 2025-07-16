LIVE TV
Rajeev Shukla Presents King Charles III With A Rare 1947 Collectible During Team India’s Visit

According to the BCCI Vice President, he inquired about the health of the sister of Indian fast bowler Akash Deep. According to sources, the Monarch also acknowledged that Mohammed Siraj's departure at Lord's was "unfortunate."

Rajeev Shukla, the book's author, presented stories that highlighted both the great cruelty and human deeds that occurred when British India was split into Bangladesh and India.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 08:57:26 IST

King Charles III received a special gift from Rajeev Shukla, the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), at the event the monarch hosted in London. One of his books, Scars of 1947: Real Partition Stories, was given to him as a gift by the BCCI Vice President. The vice president of BCCI presented the gift, which the head of the Commonwealth accepted. 

King Charles III receives his book on the 1947 Partition Anecdotes from Rajeev Shukla

 In London’s Clarence House, the Indian men’s and women’s national cricket teams faced King Charles III. During their tour to London, the Monarch threw a friendly party for the team, which was led by Shubman Gill. India just suffered a 22-run defeat to England in the third test match at Lord’s. Alongside the squad members and coaching staff, the event also included Vice President Rajeev Shukla and BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia.

ANI posted a video showing King Charles III and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla having a little chat in the lawn of London's Clarence House. The Monarch was then given a unique prize by the BCCI Vice President. The book 'Scars of 1947: Real Partition Stories', which is a compilation of first-person narratives from survivors of the horrific 1947 Partition of India, was given by Shukla. Rajeev Shukla, the book's author, presented stories that highlighted both the great cruelty and human deeds that occurred when British India was split into Bangladesh and India.

King Charles spoke with Gill about the latter minutes of the third Test, bringing up Mohammed Siraj’s untimely dismissal in particular. Gill told reporters about the meeting, saying, “It was fantastic. It was a delight to meet the king, and we had some excellent chats. I believe he was really generous and kind to be able to call us here.”

“Yes, he did tell us that the way our last batsman got out was quite unfortunate,” the Indian skipper said, elaborating on his discussion with the King. He asked us how we felt once the ball was rolling on the stumps, and we informed him that it had been a bad match for us. Hopefully, we will have more luck in the upcoming games, although it could have gone either way.

