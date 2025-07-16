LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale
Live TV
TRENDING |
Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale
Home > Sports > Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh face off in the 3rd T20I series decider on July 16 in Colombo. With the series tied 1-1, both sides aim to clinch the win. Key players include Nissanka, Perera, and Litton Das. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST, live on Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv in India.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I would be decider (Image Credit - X)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I would be decider (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 06:40:15 IST

The third and final T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would be played on Wednesday, July 16, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With the series tied 1-1, both teams will be aiming to bring their best to claim the decider.
Sri Lanka will bank on their explosive opening duo, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera, who starred in the first T20I by chasing down 155 runs with ease. The possible return of pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana could further boost their bowling attack.
Bangladesh will look to captain Litton Das, whose powerful 76 off 50 balls led them to an 83-run win in the second match. Supporting him will be key performers Shamim Hossain and leg-spinner Rishad Hussain, who have made vital contributions throughout the series.

Key Statistics and Pitch Conditions

Sri Lanka holds a slight edge in the overall T20I head-to-head record, having won 10 out of the 16 matches played against Bangladesh, who have won 6. The rivalry dates back to their first meeting in September 2007.
The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium has shown a clear trend in night matches, and teams batting second have dominated, winning nine of the last ten T20Is here. The toss could play a crucial role, with the winner likely choosing to field first.

 

Match Details 

Match Time: 7:00 PM IST
Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST
Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming in India: Sony Liv app

Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara
Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Tags: bangladeshSri LankaT20Is

More News

Freddie Freeman’s Emotional Homecoming: All-Star Game Returns Him to Atlanta
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)
Manchester United Set Sights on Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson in Summer Striker Hunt
Donald Trump Wants Ukraine To Use Only Defensive Force Against Russia
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh To Kins Of Pithoragarh Road Tragedy
11 Trains Of Pakistan Will Be Handed Over To The Private Sector
SC Seeks UP, Uttarakhand Response On QR Code Mandate For Kanwar Yatra Shops
Noa Essengue’s Summer League Surge: Chicago Bulls Rookie Making Waves
Portion Of White House Evacuated After Security Concerns Over Phone
Numerology Horoscope July 15, 2025: Financial Forecast Based On Your Birth Number
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?