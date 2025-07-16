Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Series Decider (Where To Watch, Predictable XI)

The third and final T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would be played on Wednesday, July 16, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With the series tied 1-1, both teams will be aiming to bring their best to claim the decider.

Sri Lanka will bank on their explosive opening duo, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera, who starred in the first T20I by chasing down 155 runs with ease. The possible return of pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana could further boost their bowling attack.

Bangladesh will look to captain Litton Das, whose powerful 76 off 50 balls led them to an 83-run win in the second match. Supporting him will be key performers Shamim Hossain and leg-spinner Rishad Hussain, who have made vital contributions throughout the series.

Key Statistics and Pitch Conditions

Sri Lanka holds a slight edge in the overall T20I head-to-head record, having won 10 out of the 16 matches played against Bangladesh, who have won 6. The rivalry dates back to their first meeting in September 2007.

The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium has shown a clear trend in night matches, and teams batting second have dominated, winning nine of the last ten T20Is here. The toss could play a crucial role, with the winner likely choosing to field first.

Match Details

• Match Time: 7:00 PM IST

• Toss Time: 6:30 PM IST

• Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

• Live Streaming in India: Sony Liv app

Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam