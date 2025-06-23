Jasprit Bumrah Makes History: 150 Test Wickets In SENA Countries, Downplays Dropped Catches

After claiming a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test against England at Leeds on Sunday, veteran Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah reflected on missed catching opportunities off his bowling and emphasised the need to move on during the game.

Bumrah’s impressive 5/83 in 24.4 overs came despite three dropped catches, including that of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook, all put down by Yashasvi Jaiswal. He had also dismissed Brook for a duck, but that delivery was later deemed a no-ball.

Bumrah Stays Composed After Missed Opportunities in the Field

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Jasprit Bumrah said, “Just for a second (disappointment on dropped catches), you just cannot sit and cry about it. You have to move forward with the game. I try not to take it too far in my head and forget it. A lot of them are new to the game, and for the first time, it is hard to see the ball here. Nobody is dropping catches intentionally, and it is a part and parcel of the game. They will learn from it. I do not want to create a scene and put more pressure on them, like I am kicking the ball or something.”

Record-Breaking Feat: Bumrah Sets SENA Benchmark for Indian Bowlers

In an almost lone-warrior effort, Bumrah took 5/83 in 24.4 overs at an economy rate of 3.36. This is Bumrah’s 10th five-wicket haul in SENA nations, becoming the first-ever Indian to touch this figure.

Two more five-wicket hauls will take him above Pakistan legend Wasim Akram (11 SENA fifers). This is also Bumrah’s 12th five-wicket haul in away Tests, equalling that of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

Captaincy Not a Priority: Bumrah Focuses on Fitness and Longevity

Speaking on why he decided not to take the Indian Test captaincy, Bumrah said he wanted to take care of his body and contribute as a player.

“There was nothing major on captaincy. I want to take care of my body. The people who performed my surgery and look after my body, I had talks with them. I do not want to let the team down. I do not want to be a part of that situation. As a leader, I would have to be there in every match and if I am not playing it would not be fair on the team. There should be continuity. I want to contribute as a player whenever I am here. Nothing is bigger than Indian cricket and winning matches, and I felt it was a better call,” he added.

Pitch Conditions and Brook’s Near-Ton: Bumrah’s Tactical Assessment

“Currently, the wicket is good to bat on. I do not see any demons. A little bit of two-paced, what we can see. There could be swing but you expect that in Test cricket. There is no major deviation so far, no funny business. We would like to score a big total and give us that cushion.”

On England batter Harry Brook’s 99 in the first innings, Bumrah said fate decided 99 for him, and praised his innings, citing Brook can play aggressive shots but can also shut shop and negotiate the bowler.

“Fate decided 99 for him. He is an interesting batter, played very well. He assessed the conditions and fancies his game. He makes you think that he can play an aggressive shot and can also shut shop and negotiate the bowler if he is bowling a good spell. We will try to negate him better in next innings,” Bumrah said.

India Respond Strongly After England’s Lead

A very entertaining day of Test cricket, mostly dominated by England, came to an end with India taking a 96-run lead following the final session of the first Test at Leeds on Sunday.

At the end of the day’s play, which was cut short due to rain, India ended with 90/2, with KL Rahul (47*) and skipper Shubman Gill (6*) unbeaten.

Day 3 Stumps Score:

England: 465 (Ollie Pope: 106, Harry Brook 99, Jasprit Bumrah 5/83)

India: 471 and 90/2 (KL Rahul 47*, Sai Sudharsan 30, Ben Stokes 1/18).

