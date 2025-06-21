Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First Ever To Score Tons On Debuts In England And Australia

In a rare feat that no batter in cricket’s long and storied history has ever managed—not even legends like Sachin Tendulkar or Jacques Kallis—India’s young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has now become the first visiting player to score a Test century on debut in both England and Australia.

The 23-year-old reached this remarkable milestone during the opening Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Headingley, Leeds. His composed knock marked his fifth century in red-ball cricket, his third against England, and his first on English soil. Earlier this year, he had smashed 161 on debut in Perth against Australia. With that, he ticked off a hat-trick of debut tons—Australia, the West Indies, and now England.

Rising to the Occasion in a New Era for Indian Cricket

Jaiswal’s century came at a time when India’s batting line-up is in transition. With senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma absent from the playing XI, all eyes were on the new crop of batters. And Jaiswal did not disappoint. He got to his hundred in the 49th over, taking a single off Brydon Carse after back-to-back boundaries. The celebration was raw and heartfelt—he leapt in the air and let out a roar, soaking in the moment and the applause.

India had earlier gotten off to a solid start, thanks to a 91-run opening partnership between Jaiswal and KL Rahul. Rahul fell for 42, and debutant Sai Sudharsan departed without troubling the scorers. But Shubman Gill walked in with intent, and together with Jaiswal, the pair added an unbeaten 123-run stand by tea, taking India to 215 for 2. Gill’s quick-fire 58 not out came off elegant drives and powerful pulls, providing the perfect foil to Jaiswal’s measured aggression.

Balance, Patience, and Precision Define the Knock

Jaiswal showed growth not just in numbers but in maturity. He displayed a much-improved approach outside off stump—an area he struggled with in warm-up games. His innings, laced with 16 crisp boundaries, came off 144 balls and reflected a strong balance between caution and flair. Despite battling cramps late in the session, Jaiswal held firm and brought up his century with authority before Ben Stokes eventually bowled him out for 101 right after tea.

Must Read: Rishabh Pant Creates History: Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Become India’s Top Six-Hitter In WTC