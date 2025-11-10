J.J. Watt Plays Footballs With 3 Year Old Son, Before Texans Game At NRG Stadium

Before the CBS Sports broadcast began, Watt, 36, took the field with his 3-year-old son, Koa, and wife, Kealia. The former Texans player spent ten seasons with Houston and said the experience brought back powerful memories. “It was the best,” Watt said. “To have my wife and son out here, in the same stadium where I played for years, was just unbelievable. Watching Koa run into the same end zone I once did meant everything.”

This is what real wealth looks like. Football legend JJ Watt plays with his baby son in Houston, humanizing children in public. No amount of success will ever replace the value of family. Every child is a gift from God. pic.twitter.com/PpF9EtoQwA — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) November 9, 2025

Watt’s Legacy With Houston Texans

The Houston Texans drafted J.J. Watt in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft as the 11th overall pick from Wisconsin. Watt became one of the league’s most dominant defensive players. During his decade with Houston, he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year title three times and earned First-Team All-Pro honors five times. His outstanding performance on the field made him one of the most respected figures in the sport.

After the 2020 season, Watt requested his release from the Texans and later signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. His time with the team faced challenges when he suffered a shoulder injury in the middle of the 2021 season, which required surgery. Despite the setback, Watt made a strong comeback to continue contributing to the defense.

In October 2022, Watt revealed he had experienced atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that required his heart to be shocked back into rhythm. Following his recovery, he decided to retire at the end of the season. Watt completed his NFL career with 448 solo tackles and 114.5 sacks in 151 regular-season games, leaving behind a remarkable legacy as one of the greatest defensive ends in NFL history.

The emotional reunion at NRG Stadium reminded fans of Watt’s long-standing connection with the Texans. With his son by his side, Watt’s return symbolized a full-circle moment from a celebrated player to a proud father sharing his memories with the next generation. The moment reflected the lasting bond Watt shares with both his family and the Houston football community.

