Home > Sports > J.J. Watt Plays Footballs With 3 Year Old Son, Before Texans Game At NRG Stadium

Former NFL star J.J. Watt returned to NRG Stadium and shared a touching on-field moment with his 3-year-old son, Koa, before calling the Texans vs Jaguars game for CBS Sports. The emotional reunion brought back memories from his decade-long career with the Houston Texans.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 10, 2025 05:51:13 IST

Before the CBS Sports broadcast began, Watt, 36, took the field with his 3-year-old son, Koa, and wife, Kealia. The former Texans player spent ten seasons with Houston and said the experience brought back powerful memories. “It was the best,” Watt said. “To have my wife and son out here, in the same stadium where I played for years, was just unbelievable. Watching Koa run into the same end zone I once did meant everything.”

Watt’s Legacy With Houston Texans

The Houston Texans drafted J.J. Watt in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft as the 11th overall pick from Wisconsin. Watt became one of the league’s most dominant defensive players. During his decade with Houston, he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year title three times and earned First-Team All-Pro honors five times. His outstanding performance on the field made him one of the most respected figures in the sport.

After the 2020 season, Watt requested his release from the Texans and later signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. His time with the team faced challenges when he suffered a shoulder injury in the middle of the 2021 season, which required surgery. Despite the setback, Watt made a strong comeback to continue contributing to the defense.

In October 2022, Watt revealed he had experienced atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that required his heart to be shocked back into rhythm. Following his recovery, he decided to retire at the end of the season. Watt completed his NFL career with 448 solo tackles and 114.5 sacks in 151 regular-season games, leaving behind a remarkable legacy as one of the greatest defensive ends in NFL history.

The emotional reunion at NRG Stadium reminded fans of Watt’s long-standing connection with the Texans. With his son by his side, Watt’s return symbolized a full-circle moment from a celebrated player to a proud father sharing his memories with the next generation. The moment reflected the lasting bond Watt shares with both his family and the Houston football community.

Must Read: Lando Norris Wins Dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix 2025, Close To Championship Win

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 5:51 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: footballJ J Watt

QUICK LINKS