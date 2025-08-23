LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi donald trump gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game

John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game

Many rumours were stoked by John Cena's post about a football show in which he was wearing Lionel Messi's shirt while sporting a football jersey with the number 10 on it. There are people who think the message is hinting at the last match after ten more matches.

The WWE Universe's anticipation for Cena's final journey has increased due to the unidentified post.
The WWE Universe's anticipation for Cena's final journey has increased due to the unidentified post.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 23, 2025 21:52:48 IST

WWE legend John Cena has left a path of curiosity with an emotional post on Instagram of a photo with a football icon Lionel Messi. The photo featuring Messi on his trademark #10 FC Barcelona uniform has caused major speculation by the WWE Universe. Cena has been known to be mysterious on his social media and with the caption, he gave to the photos, he wrote, These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation, further leaving fans to wonder just what this post alludes to. 

What is John Cena upto?

This elusive post marks an important juncture of Cena in his career as he sets off on a retirement tour with WWE. His retirement year is set in 2025, and his last match was expected to take place the 13th of December 2025 at Saturday Night volt history, quoted Main Event at the TD Garden in Boston. The date that the Messi picture appeared has brought about different explanations with some fans concluding that Cena is alluding that he will appear ten more times before he retires. 

To make the speculation burn brighter, Cena will make his next appearance in the fight at WWE upcoming Premium Live event, Clash in Paris where he is set to collide with The Maverick Logan Paul. The appearance of Messi, an international sport star, in the post has aroused more curiosities among fans with some offering suggestions on whether or not there would occur a crossover or indeed collaboration between WWE and other sporting sectors. 

A similar farewell like Lionel Messi?

As his retirement tour has carried on, fans have been waiting with great interest to know what his next actions will be as well as the revelation of this mysterious message. The connection between WWE and worldwide sports superstars such as Messi provides an extra element to the retirement trip that makes the WWE Universe uncertain of what is to happen next.

Also Read: WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!

Tags: john cenaJohn Cena Farewelllionel messiWWEwwe news

RELATED News

WWE Releases UK Special RAW Episode!
Durand Cup 2025: North East United FC Crush Diamond Harbour FC In Final Triumph
Tottenham Humbles Manchester City With Calm Tactical Discipline At The Etihad!
Cristiano Ronaldo With A New Record! King Of Goals Strikes Again
US Cricket At Crossroads, ACE Dispute Redefines Future

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?