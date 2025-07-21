LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Jordan’s Edge, Nadal’s Heart’: Head Coach Javier Mascherano Hails Messi

‘Jordan’s Edge, Nadal’s Heart’: Head Coach Javier Mascherano Hails Messi

Although Messi, 38, scored his sixth goal in seven games on Saturday as Inter Miami defeated the New York Red Bulls 5-1, it was the record he set during the game that drew Ronaldo into the discussion.

With his goals against the Red Bulls, Messi's Miami total increased to 58 goals and 26 assists in 68 games since he joined the team in the summer of 2023.
With his goals against the Red Bulls, Messi's Miami total increased to 58 goals and 26 assists in 68 games since he joined the team in the summer of 2023.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 12:35:35 IST

Messi has brought about a new age in football, much like Michael Jordan did in the NBA, breaking records, winning individual honours, and changing the way the game is played and defended. Fans of both the Red Bulls and Inter Miami crowded Red Bull Arena, demonstrating that degree of respect. Mascherano spoke on his experience as a long-time teammate when asked about the attention Messi still commands.

With a spectacular performance in Inter Miami’s comeback victory over the New York Red Bulls, Lionel Messi once again defied Father Time and solidified his reputation as one of the best athletes in history. Javier Mascherano, the head coach, likened the Argentine superstar to basketball great Michael Jordan because of his ongoing genius.

What did Mascherano say?

Mascherano went on, “I don’t think it’s just because of the kind of football player he is, but the admiration is total. He transcends our sport—soccer—and, in my opinion, exemplifies what it means to be an athlete. I believe that everybody who enjoys sports in general, not just football, has respect for players like him, whether they are Rafa Nadal, Leo Messi, or Michael Jordan in his day”, the coach said.

“It’s not surprising because I had the opportunity to work with him as a colleague for more than 15 years with the national team and for eight years at Barcelona. People go berserk everywhere he goes, especially in locations he hasn’t gone frequently. At the press conference after the game”, he stated, “I’ve witnessed it happen not only in stadiums but also in hotels and airports. He generates all this buzz.”

Inter miami’s fixtures

Due to the MLS All-Star Game, the Herons will have a brief break, particularly after playing a number of midweek games after competing in the Club World Cup. The bad news is that Messi won’t get the rest Mascherano would have liked because he was called up for the All-Star tournament. Nevertheless, Inter Miami will play FC Cincinnati, the team who beat them 3-0 last Wednesday, at home on Saturday.

Last season, Inter Miami won the MLS Supporters Shield and advanced to the MLS playoffs.  As of right now, they rank fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

Also Read: Paul Pogba Calls Rashford Transfer ‘A Turning Point’ for Manchester United

Tags: Inter miami vs NY Red BullsJavier Mascheranolionel messiMichael B Jordanmlsrafael nadal

