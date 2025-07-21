Paul Pogba Calls Rashford Transfer ‘A Turning Point’ for Manchester United

Paul Pogba, a former Manchester United midfielder, shared his opinions about Marcus Rashford’s upcoming loan transfer to Barcelona.

An agreement has been reached in principle for Rashford to join the Catalan team on loan from Old Trafford for the duration of the season. Barcelona has the option to permanently sign the England international next summer as part of the deal.

It has become evident that Rashford has no future at Old Trafford under the Portuguese manager, and he was banished soon after Ruben Amorim took over as manager last season. There are parallels between Pogba’s two United careers, and he left in 2022. The new AS Monaco star responded to the news while on a boat with YouTuber IShowSpeed for beIN Sports.

What did Pogba say?

There has been much discussion over the Rashford situation, and his old friend Pogba has weighed in by offering his opinion. “That’s crazy, but I’m happy for him because United took his number,” Pogba said while on a boat with YouTuber IShowSpeed for beIN Sports. “One of Manchester United’s best players is leaving. Bad luck to them. It’s fantastic that Barcelona is being honest. United isn’t even on my mind because they’ve added a few players, and I suppose the new manager wants to do his thing.”

😱 “Crazy… but I’m happy for him!”

“Amorim isn’t really to blame. If he doesn’t think someone is real. He must prevail. They will fire him if he doesn’t win.”

Under Erik ten Hag, Rashford started to lose favour, and under new manager Ruben Amorim, the situation deteriorated. After being banished by the Portuguese, the Englishman spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa. Rashford made seventeen appearances for Villa, with six assists and four goals. He has a deal with United that expires in the summer of 2028. Rashford will receive all of his £315,000 weekly salary from Barcelona while he is on loan.

Rashford rejoined United in 2016 for a then-world-record £89 million, and Pogba and Rashford played together for six seasons. Together, the two participated in 187 Red Devils games, winning both the League Cup and the Europa League.

