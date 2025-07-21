Team India Meets Manchester United In Unusual Crossover Before Old Trafford Test

Team India met the Manchester United football team on Sunday ahead of the fourth Test of the five-match series in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which will take place at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester from July 23.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to the official media handle and posted the picture of the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Gautam Gambhir, and the Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim.

Team India Meets Manchester United Ahead of Old Trafford Test

During the meet-up, Team India vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant gifted a signed bat to Manchester United football team captain Bruno Fernandes.

India’s right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj was also bowling to a Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire.

Recapping the Lord’s Test of the ongoing series, an unfortunate dismissal of Mohammed Siraj at the hands of Shoaib Bashir, with the ball rolling back into the stumps after a landing on the pitch, marked the end of India’s stubborn resistance at Lord’s, with Ravindra Jadeja left stranded following a heartbreaking 22-run loss.

India lost the match despite dominating England for large parts of the game, with Jasprit Bumrah being one of the standout performers. He took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

India are currently 1-2 down in the five-match series after losing the third Test at Lord’s by just 22 runs.

Team India’s campaign in England has been hit with a fresh blow. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to miss the rest of the series after suffering a knee injury during a gym session on Sunday, according to ANI sources.

Injury Woes Deepen for Team India Before Crucial Fourth Test

The timing of Reddy’s setback couldn’t be worse for India. With the fourth Test at Old Trafford around the corner, the team is already grappling with injuries to two pace bowlers — Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh — both of whom may sit out the crucial match.

Selectors Bring in Anshul Kamboj as Injury Cover

In response, selectors have called up Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj as cover for the final two matches. The five-Test series now hangs in a delicate balance, with England holding a 2-1 lead ahead of the Manchester Test starting July 23.

Current India Squad for the Remaining England Series

India’s squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Reddy To Miss Remainder Of England Tour With Knee Injury, Reports