Nitish Kumar Reddy To Miss Remainder Of England Tour With Knee Injury, Reports

Team India’s campaign in England has been hit with a fresh blow. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to miss the rest of the series after suffering a knee injury during a gym session on Sunday, according to ANI sources.

Seamers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh Add to India’s Injury Concerns

The timing of Reddy’s setback couldn’t be worse for India. With the fourth Test at Old Trafford around the corner, the team is already grappling with injuries to two pace bowlers — Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh — both of whom may sit out the crucial match.

In response, selectors have called up Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj as cover for the final two matches. The five-Test series now hangs in a delicate balance, with England holding a 2-1 lead ahead of the Manchester Test starting July 23.

Nitish Reddy’s Short But Impactful Role in the Series

Reddy didn’t feature in the first Test at Leeds but returned for the next two. He had a forgettable outing in Birmingham, managing just two runs and bowling six wicketless overs in the match, which India went on to win.

However, Reddy made his presence felt at Lord’s. He struck twice in a single over, removing England’s openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. He dismissed Crawley again in the second innings and chipped in with useful scores of 30 and 13.

Arshdeep’s Hand Injury and Akash Deep’s Groin Issue Raise More Doubts

India’s pace unit continues to suffer blows. Arshdeep Singh, who is still awaiting his Test debut, injured his bowling hand during a practice session in Beckenham on Thursday. He was later spotted with his hand taped, likely the result of a follow-through injury.

Akash Deep, the standout bowler in India’s Birmingham win with 10 wickets, is dealing with a groin niggle. His availability remains uncertain, adding to India’s worries heading into the Old Trafford clash.

Thakur May Return If Reddy Fails Fitness Test

India has consistently used a seam-bowling all-rounder in the series so far. Reddy took over from Shardul Thakur after the opening Test. Should Reddy not recover in time, the door could reopen for Thakur to make a return in Manchester.

With the series on the line and multiple players under injury clouds, India’s team management has some tough decisions to make in the coming days.

ALSO READ: ICC Snubs India, Awards England Rights To Host WTC Finals Until 2031