LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
new york city mayor benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam new york city mayor benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam new york city mayor benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam new york city mayor benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam
Live TV
TRENDING |
new york city mayor benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam new york city mayor benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam new york city mayor benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam new york city mayor benjamin netanyahu immigration Sidharth Mukherjee Freestyle Chess Grand Slam
Home > Sports > Nitish Kumar Reddy To Miss Remainder Of England Tour With Knee Injury, Reports

Nitish Kumar Reddy To Miss Remainder Of England Tour With Knee Injury, Reports

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is set to miss the rest of India’s England tour after suffering a knee injury during training. This adds to India’s injury woes, with seamers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh also doubtful for the upcoming fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Nitish Kumar Reddy to Miss Remainder of England Tour with Knee Injury, Reports (Image Credit - X)
Nitish Kumar Reddy to Miss Remainder of England Tour with Knee Injury, Reports (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 03:04:13 IST

Team India’s campaign in England has been hit with a fresh blow. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to miss the rest of the series after suffering a knee injury during a gym session on Sunday, according to ANI sources.

Seamers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh Add to India’s Injury Concerns

The timing of Reddy’s setback couldn’t be worse for India. With the fourth Test at Old Trafford around the corner, the team is already grappling with injuries to two pace bowlers — Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh — both of whom may sit out the crucial match.

In response, selectors have called up Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj as cover for the final two matches. The five-Test series now hangs in a delicate balance, with England holding a 2-1 lead ahead of the Manchester Test starting July 23.

Nitish Reddy’s Short But Impactful Role in the Series

Reddy didn’t feature in the first Test at Leeds but returned for the next two. He had a forgettable outing in Birmingham, managing just two runs and bowling six wicketless overs in the match, which India went on to win.

However, Reddy made his presence felt at Lord’s. He struck twice in a single over, removing England’s openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley. He dismissed Crawley again in the second innings and chipped in with useful scores of 30 and 13.

Arshdeep’s Hand Injury and Akash Deep’s Groin Issue Raise More Doubts

India’s pace unit continues to suffer blows. Arshdeep Singh, who is still awaiting his Test debut, injured his bowling hand during a practice session in Beckenham on Thursday. He was later spotted with his hand taped, likely the result of a follow-through injury.

Akash Deep, the standout bowler in India’s Birmingham win with 10 wickets, is dealing with a groin niggle. His availability remains uncertain, adding to India’s worries heading into the Old Trafford clash.

Thakur May Return If Reddy Fails Fitness Test

India has consistently used a seam-bowling all-rounder in the series so far. Reddy took over from Shardul Thakur after the opening Test. Should Reddy not recover in time, the door could reopen for Thakur to make a return in Manchester.

With the series on the line and multiple players under injury clouds, India’s team management has some tough decisions to make in the coming days.

ALSO READ: ICC Snubs India, Awards England Rights To Host WTC Finals Until 2031

Tags: Akash Deepengland tourNitish Kumar Reddyteam india

More News

Darwin Nunez Scores Hat-Trick As Liverpool Thrash Stoke City 5-0
Mumbai: Dog Owner Booked After Pit Bull Attacks 11-Year-Old Boy
NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Trolls His Critics: ‘Told Me To Go Back To Uganda–So I Did’
Seattle Seahawks Part Ways With Tight End Noah Fant Before Training Camp
England To Boycott ‘Take a Knee’ Gesture Amid Racial Abuse Of Jess Carter At EURO 2025
Benjamin Netanyahu Falls Ill Again: Is It Just Food Poisoning? His Old Health Report Tells A Bigger Story
Astrologer Arrested For Allegedly Molesting A Woman In Pune
Koneru Humpy Becomes First Woman From India To Reach FIDE World Cup Semifinal
Who is Major Adil Raja? Ex-Pakistan Army Officer Claims Family Targeted After Exposing Military Secrets
ICC Snubs India, Awards England Rights To Host WTC Finals Until 2031
Nitish Kumar Reddy To Miss Remainder Of England Tour With Knee Injury, Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nitish Kumar Reddy To Miss Remainder Of England Tour With Knee Injury, Reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nitish Kumar Reddy To Miss Remainder Of England Tour With Knee Injury, Reports
Nitish Kumar Reddy To Miss Remainder Of England Tour With Knee Injury, Reports
Nitish Kumar Reddy To Miss Remainder Of England Tour With Knee Injury, Reports
Nitish Kumar Reddy To Miss Remainder Of England Tour With Knee Injury, Reports

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?