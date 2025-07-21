ICC Snubs India, Awards England Rights To Host WTC Finals Until 2031

The International Cricket Council (ICC) wrapped up its Annual General Meeting in Singapore over the weekend and made several big calls. Among them was a major one: England has once again been chosen to host the World Test Championship (WTC) finals—this time, for the next three cycles until 2031.

India Misses Out Again as ICC Leans on England for WTC

Despite repeated calls from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to consider a rotation system or host finals in other countries, the ICC handed all three upcoming WTC finals—in 2027, 2029, and 2031—to England.

This continues the pattern that began with the first WTC final in 2021, which was held behind closed doors in Southampton. On that occasion, New Zealand defeated India. Then came the 2023 final at The Oval, which saw Australia outclass India in a packed stadium.

This year’s final at Lord’s was no different. The first four days were sold out, and South Africa wrapped up the match by Day Four. These consistent turnouts seem to have played a big role in the ICC’s decision.

WTC Host Decision Backed by Fan Turnout and Experience

Although England has never reached a WTC final—they finished fifth in the 2023–25 cycle—the country has still been favored as the venue for these marquee matches. The ICC believes it’s a safe bet.

Richard Gould, Chief Executive of the ECB, welcomed the decision and praised fans for making it happen.

He said, “Being awarded the next three finals was a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format of the game and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here for these games.”

Gould added, “Hosting these finals is a privilege, and we look forward to working with the ICC to build on the success of the previous editions.”

ICC Broadens Global Reach, Adds Two New Member Nations

Alongside the WTC announcement, the ICC revealed that Timor-Leste and Zambia have joined as associate members. This brings the ICC’s total membership to 110, a reflection of cricket’s slow but steady global growth.

The meeting also touched on governance matters. USA Cricket, which has faced multiple administrative issues, remains under scrutiny. The ICC deferred any final action but emphasized that reforms must happen quickly.

“USA Cricket is required to undertake comprehensive governance reforms, including but not limited to completing free and fair elections within a three-month period,” the ICC noted. “The Board, however, reserves the right to take such actions as it deems appropriate.”

Afghanistan’s Women Cricketers to Get Structured Support

The ICC also say something about Afghanistan women cricketers who are living outside now. After Taliban come back in 2021, women is not allow to play cricket in Afghanistan. So many of the players had to leave their country and go other places.

In April, ICC make one special group to help these women players. Cricket Australia, ECB and also BCCI is helping in this. They want to give support and chances to play for these girls who lose everything.

“The programme aims to deliver structured support through high-performance initiatives, domestic playing opportunities, and engagement at key ICC global events, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England,” the ICC said.

These initiatives mark a rare example of cricket’s top bodies coming together to stand for women’s participation, even when national governments won’t.

ALSO READ: Mustafizur Rahman Breaks Jasprit Bumrah’s Massive T20 Record And Creates History For Bangladesh