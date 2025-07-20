LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mustafizur Rahman Breaks Jasprit Bumrah's Massive T20 Record And Creates History For Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman Breaks Jasprit Bumrah’s Massive T20 Record And Creates History For Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman broke Jasprit Bumrah’s T20I record with a stunning 2/6 spell against Pakistan, helping Bangladesh bowl them out for 110. It was their first T20I home win over Pakistan in 9 years. Parvez Emon’s unbeaten 56 then guided Bangladesh to a calm and well-earned victory.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 23:38:21 IST

Mustafizur Rahman gave Bangladesh cricket fans a moment to celebrate as he pulled off a record-breaking spell in the first T20I against Pakistan in Dhaka on Sunday, July 20. The left-arm pacer bowled like a man on a mission and ended up surpassing one of Jasprit Bumrah’s best records in the format.

T20I Record Crushed by Mustafizur’s Magical Spell

It was a packed house at the Shere Bangla Stadium, and the crowd had every reason to cheer. Bangladesh had decided to bowl first, and Mustafizur came in with ice in his veins. He delivered four overs that will be remembered for a long time.

He gave away just six runs and took two big wickets, setting a new T20I record for the most economical four-over spell by a Bangladesh bowler. Before this, Bumrah held the edge with seven runs conceded against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024. But Mustafizur went one better — and did it against a tough side like Pakistan.

Bumrah’s Mark Beaten as Mustafizur Keeps it Tight

Mustafizur’s bowling was pure class. In his first over — the fifth of the innings — he gave away just a single run and dismissed Hasan Nawaz. That was just the start.

In the 11th over, he returned and gave up only two runs again. Fakhar Zaman was also run out during that over, adding more pressure on Pakistan. Mustafizur struck again in his third over, this time removing Khushdil Shah. His last over? Just one run.

While Bumrah’s record was considered elite, Mustafizur just showed that he’s still right up there with the best in the game.

Bangladesh Bowlers Shine, Pakistan Crumble

It wasn’t just Mustafizur doing the damage. Taskin Ahmed was on fire too, taking three wickets for 22 in just over three overs. Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Sakib also chipped in with one wicket each.

Pakistan had a bad day with the bat. They couldn’t get going and also lost three players to run outs. They were bowled out for just 110, and for the first time ever, Bangladesh managed to bowl out Pakistan in a T20I.

The win was even sweeter because it had been nine years since Bangladesh last defeated Pakistan in a T20I at home. The last time they did it was back in 2016.

Parvez Hossain Emon Keeps Cool in the Chase

Chasing 111 wasn’t supposed to be too hard, but it didn’t start well. Bangladesh lost three early wickets, with Salman Mirza picking up Tanzid Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, and Litton Das in quick time.

But Parvez Hossain Emon kept his cool when things were starting to look a bit shaky. He didn’t rush anything, just played smart cricket and stayed there till the end. His unbeaten 56 from 39 balls was exactly what Bangladesh needed at that point.

Towhid Hridoy stood by him really well, chipping in with a calm 36. And once the pressure eased off, Jaker Ali came in and wrapped it up nicely with a handy 15 off just 10 balls.

That partnership between Parvez and Towhid wasn’t flashy or super quick, but it did the job. They didn’t go for big hits or try to force anything — they just focused on not losing wickets. In the end, they made sure the team crossed the line without any panic.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Expose Shaheen Afridi-Less Pakistan In Dominant T20I Win

Tags: bangladesh, jasprit bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, pakistan

