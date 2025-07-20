Bangladesh Expose Shaheen Afridi-Less Pakistan In Dominant T20I Win

Bangladesh opened their three-match T20I series against Pakistan with a convincing seven wicket win in Mirpur on Sunday (July 20), chasing down a modest 110 runs target with 27 balls to spare. The match saw the hosts outplay the visitors in all departments, while Pakistan’s vulnerabilities without Shaheen Afridi were brutally exposed.

Salman Shines Early, But Bangladesh Regain Control

Pakistan, experimenting with new faces, gave a debut to 31-year-old left-arm seamer Salman Mirza, and he made an instant impact, removing Tanzid Hasan in his first over and dismissing Liton Das shortly after. With Bangladesh at just 7 runs, it looked like Pakistan had found a spark. But Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Hossain Emon had other ideas.

Hridoy countered with a six off Salman on a free hit, followed by a powerful 73-run stand with Parvez that stabilized the innings. The pair carefully navigated the tricky pitch, reaching 64/2 after 10 overs. Abbas Afridi eventually broke the stand, bowling Hridoy for 36, but by then the damage was done. Parvez, who remained unbeaten on 56 off 39, finished things in style alongside Jaker Ali (15*), smashing 19 runs off Faheem Ashraf’s 14th over.

Mustafizur and Tanzim Tear Through Pakistan’s Top Order

Earlier, after finally winning the toss, Liton Das opted to bowl first and his bowlers delivered. Taskin Ahmed made up for an early dropped catch by removing Saim Ayub in the second over. Mahedi Hasan then struck, dismissing Mohammad Haris, before debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman tightened the noose.

Mustafizur was virtually unplayable, returning with sensational figures of 4-2-6-2, including 18 dot balls. Tanzim, Taskin, and Mahedi chipped in with a wicket each, reducing Pakistan to 46/5 inside eight overs. Fakhar Zaman fought back with a run-a-ball 44 but was run out due to a mix-up with Khushdil Shah. Late sixes from Abbas Afridi offered brief hope, but the 110 total never looked enough.

Bangladesh Take Series Lead, Pakistan Searches for Answers

With a clinical all-round display, Bangladesh now lead the series 1–0. Pakistan, missing Shaheen’s experience and edge, face mounting pressure to regroup before the next clash.

Final Score: Pakistan 110 (all out) Bangladesh 112/3, Bangladesh Won by 7 Wickets

