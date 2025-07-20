Who Would Replace Shaheen Afridi ? Pakistan Unveils Left-Arm Mystery in T20I Shake-Up

LIVE TV
Pakistan introduced a surprise left-arm pacer during their T20I series against Bangladesh, aiming to find a potential replacement for Shaheen Afridi. The 31-year-old bowler, known for his swing and pace, impressed in domestic cricket and now has a chance to prove himself on the international stage ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan introduced a surprise left-arm pacer during their T20I series (Image Credit - X)
Pakistan introduced a surprise left-arm pacer during their T20I series (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 20:42:06 IST

In a bold selection twist during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I series, the Men in Green handed an unexpected debut to a 31-year-old left-arm pacer, aiming to shake up their bowling attack. With the T20 World Cup in India looming in 2026, both teams are using this series to test new talent. Pakistan, in particular, opted to experiment and may have found something special. Captain Salman Ali Agha gave Mirza his first international cap, hoping the seasoned domestic performer could make an immediate impact.

Mirza’s domestic record has long caught the eye of selectors. Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and his accuracy at pace, he mirrors many of the traits once dominant in Shaheen Afridi’s game.

Could Salman Mirza Be the Next Left-Arm Ace for Pakistan?

With Shaheen Afridi sidelined following a drop in form after the Champions Trophy, Pakistan is exploring fresh options for their white-ball attack. Mirza, also a left-arm seamer, brings the ball back sharply into right-handers—just like Shaheen in his prime. Fans have already begun comparing the two, and early signs suggest Mirza may be more than just a stopgap.

He brings plenty of experience from the domestic circuit. In 23 T20 appearances, Mirza has taken 39 wickets at an outstanding average of 14.74. He also boasts three four-wicket hauls, proving he has the tools to dismantle line-ups in T20 cricket—especially in conditions like Bangladesh’s. 

A Long-Term Replacement or Just a One-Off?

The real question is whether Mirza is a short-term experiment or a long-term replacement for Shaheen Afridi. His skill set certainly fits Pakistan’s need for a reliable powerplay bowler, and if he performs well throughout the series, selectors may be forced to take notice.

With a strong debut and the spotlight firmly on him, Salman Mirza has a golden opportunity to cement his place in the national side and possibly carry the torch for Pakistan’s next generation of fast bowling talent.

Match Status:

First T20I at Mirpur is underway (July 20) and Mirza has so far taken 2 wickets. 

Tags: bangladeshpakistanSalman MirzaShaheen Afridit20t20 world cup 2026

