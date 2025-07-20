LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Detroit Lions Hit by Injury Blow as Levi Onwuzurike Out for Season with ACL Tear

Detroit Lions Hit by Injury Blow as Levi Onwuzurike Out for Season with ACL Tear

The Detroit Lions suffered a major blow as defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike will miss the 2025 season due to a torn ACL. After a breakout 2024, his absence leaves a big gap on the line. Rookie Tyleik Williams may step up, while other key players, including Taylor Decker, remain on the PUP list.

Levi Onwuzurike will miss the 2025 season (Image Credit - X)
Levi Onwuzurike will miss the 2025 season (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 19:18:06 IST

Detroit Lions’s defensive line has suffered a major setback as American footballer Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entire 2025 season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed as training camp opened. Onwuzurike, who signed a one-year “prove-it” US 5.5 million deal this offseason, underwent surgery and has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Onwuzurike’s Setback and What He Leaves Behind

Once a second-round pick in 2021, Levi Onwuzurike has battled through adversity, including spinal fusion surgery in 2022 to produce his best season in 2024. He recorded 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, and earned a strong 70.2 PFF grade over 16 games, starting 10. His ability to rush the passer from tackle or end helped revitalize Detroit’s defensive front. With this ACL injury, he’ll miss continuing that momentum and leave a big void on the line.

Lions’ Depth Tested, Rookies Step In

Losing Onwuzurike leaves a gap in versatility and veteran depth. Campbell referenced rookie DL Tyleik Williams as a key internal option to fill that void. The Lions also placed fellow defensive tackles Alim McNeill and Mekhi Wingo on PUP, amplifying reliance on younger players. Despite the losses, Campbell emphasized maintaining depth and balance across the defensive front.

Injury Report: Decker’s Return on Track

Aside from defensive line concerns, left tackle Taylor Decker, alongside cornerback Khalil Dorsey, guard Miles Frazier, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, begins camp on the PUP list. But Coach Campbell provided encouraging news: Decker had “just cleaned out the shoulder” and is expected to return following Detroit’s July 31 Hall of Fame preseason game against the Chargers. “He’s in a good place and will work back when he’s ready,” said Campbell, signaling optimism about bolstering the offensive line soon.

Tags: Detroit LionsLevi Onwuzurike

