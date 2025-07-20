Tim Tszyu at a Crossroads After Brutal Rematch Loss to Sebastian Fundora

Tim Tszyu’s quest for redemption took another devastating turn in Las Vegas, as he was stopped in the seventh round by Sebastian Fundora in their highly anticipated World Boxing Council (WBC) super welterweight title (rematch) on Saturday (July 19) at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Nevada. The Australian, former World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-welterweight champion, can no longer avoid the reality of his career’s turbulent trajectory after a brutal third defeat in his past four bouts.

Fundora’s Power and Size Overcome Tszyu

From the outset, American Sebastian Fundora took command, leveraging his towering 6’6″ frame and exceptional reach to keep Tim Tszyu at bay. He floored the Australian with a sharp straight left in the opening round and caused a deep cut above Tszyu’s right eye in the second. Though Tszyu fired back with heavy right hands in the fourth and a strong left hook in the fifth, Fundora’s length and relentless jab controlled the tempo throughout.

Tszyu’s Courage Amid Carnage

Showing grit and determination, Tszyu dug deep in Round 7, landing hard body shots and a thunderous right that stunned Fundora and rocked the crowd. Yet the champion responded with heavy pressure, and Tszyu’s corner, aware of his battered state, called off the fight before Round 8 began. “I just couldn’t continue,” Tszyu admitted post-fight, acknowledging Fundora’s tactical superiority.

Career in Question

This seventh-round technical knockout (TKO) defeat places Tszyu at a pivotal point in his career. With three losses in four fights, including a knockout by Murtazaliev and the first loss to Fundora, his team is considering pivotal moves. Options include moving up to light-middleweight or pursuing a high-profile bout with Keith Thurman. At 30 and standing at 25-3 (18 KOs), Tim Tszyu needs a clear strategy to revive his path to championship contention.

The Clear 154lb King

For Sebastian Fundora, this emphatic win cements his status as the dominant WBC super-welterweight champion. “I’m here at 154 to stay and ready to get more belts,” he declared, hinting at big plans. As he prepares for a prestigious engineering degree at Harvard, Fundora also reinforced his dedication to boxing, proving he’s more than just physical gifts, he’s the complete package.

Also Read: Last-Minute Magic Sees El Tráfico End 3–3 as LA Galaxy Salvage Draw