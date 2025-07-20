Last-Minute Magic Sees El Tráfico End 3–3 as LA Galaxy Salvage Draw

The Los Angeles Galaxy (LA Galaxy ) dug deep in an epic El Tráfico showdown, earning a dramatic 3–3 draw against crosstown rivals Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash at BMO Stadium, California. Despite Los Angeles FC playing with ten men in stoppage time, Maya Yoshida rose above to head in the equalizer in the 97th minute, rescuing a point for a beleaguered Galaxy side.

Bouanga’s Brace Sets the Tone for LAFC

LAFC took control early as Denis Bouanga extended his scoring streak by netting the opener in the 26th minute, marking his fourth consecutive game with a goal. Just five minutes later, Javairo Dilrosun doubled the lead with a precise finish off a crisp cross from Nathan Ordaz. Bouanga then sealed his impact in the 67th minute, blazing past defenders on a solo run to score his 13th goal of the MLS season.

Galaxy Rally Behind Pec as Tensions Flare

Trailing 3–1, the LA Galaxy clawed back into the match. Gabriel Pec converted a penalty five minutes before halftime following a handball by Ryan Hollingshead. He struck again late—capitalizing on a Marco Reus pass—bringing the score to 3–2 and reigniting hope. As tempers rose towards the end, Christian Ramirez nearly leveled, but Hugo Lloris made a vital save. Following a scuffle, LAFC’s Eddie Segura was shown a straight red card for violent conduct, leaving LAFC a man down in stoppage time.

Yoshida’s Header Caps Dramatic Climax

The stage was set for a dramatic finish. With their man advantage, the Galaxy pushed relentlessly until Maya Yoshida met Mauricio Cuevas’ cross with a precise header in the 97th minute, piercing Lloris’s net and sealing a thrilling draw.

Despite struggling in what’s shaping up to be their worst season ever (3-14-7), the Galaxy’s resilience earned them a morale-boosting point. LAFC, unbeaten in their past four, saw their winning streak end but remain solid in the playoff race at 10-5-6. In the broader Western Conference picture, Seattle mounted a comeback to beat San Jose 3–2, while Charlotte and Cincinnati both secured crucial Eastern Conference victories.

This pulsating El Tráfico served as a fitting testament to LA’s soccer intensity, with both teams delivering drama well worth the local rivalry.

