Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy: James Anderson Shares His Take

James Anderson, a fast bowler for England, acknowledged that seeing his name on a trophy with a cricket superstar like Sachin Tendulkar makes him feel “completely inappropriate.” He referred to Sachin as “one of the greatest cricketers of all time” and described the accolade as extraordinary.

In the history of Test cricket, Sachin and Anderson are regarded as two of the most seasoned players. Anderson has played 188 Test matches and claimed 704 wickets for England, whilst Tendulkar played 200 Test matches. In the latter part of the 2000s, he faced Sachin multiple times.

What did James say?

“It is an honour for me to be associated with a player like Sachin Tendulkar, whom I consider the greatest cricketer of all time,” Anderson stated in an interview with Sky Sports. “It is not just that you have a trophy in your name.” He added, “I played against him when I was younger. Throughout his career and after, he bore the weight of the nation’s expectations. I can’t believe I’m sharing this prize with him.”

Both cricketing greats James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar attended the introduction of the trophy bearing their names in London one day prior to the start of the Test series between India and England. “This was a very proud moment for me and my family,” the retiring pacer remarked.

The Pataudi Trophy, which was named for former Indian captains Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was the previous name of the India vs. England Test series. In honour of the living legends, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chose to rename it the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Who is leading the series?

Following an exciting and highly anticipated Lord’s Test victory, England now leads the series by a 2-1 margin. After the seamers’ outstanding effort, the low-scoring thriller finished in England’s favour. India currently views the fourth Test as a series decider because a loss would be the end of their aspirations for the series. Notably, from July 23 to July 27, the fourth Test will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Also Read: India vs England Test Series: Anshul Kamboj Joins Indian Team As A Contingency