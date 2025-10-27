LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik delhi US green card Argentina elon musk Bharat Taxi election commission Bangladesh news Burevestnik
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 22:04:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF IGOR TUDOR SHOWS: ROME, ITALY (RECENT – OCTOBER 26, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 1. STILL OF THEN JUVENTUS HEAD COACH, IGOR TUDOR, GESTURING WITH HIS HANDS DURING 1-0 LOSS AWAY TO LAZIO MADRID, SPAIN (RECENT – OCTOBER 22, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 2. STILL OF TUDOR BEFORE 1-0 LOSS AWAY TO REAL MADRID IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 3. STILL OF TUDOR REACTING DURING THE MATCH TURIN, ITALY (FILE – SEPTEMBER 27, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE)  4. STILL OF TUDOR AHEAD OF 1-1 DRAW AT HOME TO ATALANTA COMO, ITALY (RECENT – OCTOBER 19, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) (MUTE) 5. STILL OF TUDOR AHEAD OF 2-0 LOSS AWAY TO COMO MADRID, SPAIN (RECENT – OCTOBER 21, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 6. TUDOR AND JUVENTUS MIDFIELDER, KHEPHREN THURAM, SEATED AT START OF PRESS CONFERENCE 7. TUDOR SPEAKING (NOT A SOUNDBITE) 8. PRESS CONFERENCE ONGOING MADRID, SPAIN (RECENT – OCTOBER 22, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all)  9. TUDOR ARRIVING AT PRESS CONFERENCE 10. TUDOR SPEAKING (NOT A SOUNDBITE) STORY: Juventus have sacked head coach Igor Tudor after failing to win their last eight matches in all competitions, the Serie A club said on Monday (October 27). "Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the men's first team, along with his staff," the Italian club said in a statement. Massimo Brambilla, head coach of the reserve team, will temporarily take over as the first team manager, the club added. Croatian Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta in March, was the first foreign manager appointed by Juventus since Didier Deschamps in 2006-07. Former centre-back Tudor spent nearly a decade of his playing career at Juventus, during which they won Serie A twice and reached the final of the Champions League. Tudor, 47, guided Juventus to a fourth-place finish in Serie A last season and secured qualification for the Champions League. But the club's form took a downturn last month after winning their first three league games, as they drew five successive matches in all competitions before slumping to three losses in a week to Como, Real Madrid and Lazio. "I think we prepared for the match in the right way, but we're still missing something. There's no need to dramatise the situation, we're all responsible for this difficult period," Tudor told reporters after Sunday's loss at Lazio. Juventus, who host Udinese on Wednesday, have failed to score in their last four matches and sit eighth in the Serie A standings, six points behind leaders Napoli.  (Production: Conal Quinn)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 10:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

De Bruyne set for lengthy stint on the sidelines

Winter Olympics to be a celebration of 'Armonia'

Winter Olympics to be a celebration of 'Armonia'

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-BAE Systems expects to recognise $6.17 billion from UK-Turkey Eurofighter jet deal

Qualcomm announces new AI chips in data center push, shares surge

UPDATE 2-Qualcomm announces new AI chips in data center push, shares surge

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

UPDATE 3-Lithuania says it will shoot down Belarus smuggler balloons disrupting air traffic

Big Twist In Delhi Acid Attack Case, Woman’s Father Held For Plotting Fake Story To Frame Accused

Ahmedabad Viral Video: Doctor Slaps Patient’s Father, Refuses To Treat The Child, Here’s What Happened Next

TREASURIES-US yields rise on potential U.S.-China deal, uncertainty on data availability

Factbox-US government shutdown: How it affects key economic data publishing

Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run
Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run
Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run
Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

QUICK LINKS