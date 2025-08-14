LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait

Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait

In order to implement the reforms, federations must have 30% female involvement, fair elections, financial transparency, and a centralised Sports Tribunal for expedited dispute settlement.

As it puts an end to decades of stagnation, leaders like PT Usha and Kalyan Chaubey say that such reform is a welcome relief.
As it puts an end to decades of stagnation, leaders like PT Usha and Kalyan Chaubey say that such reform is a welcome relief.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 14, 2025 01:18:23 IST

The Parliament of India finally passed  the National Sports Governance Bill after overcoming political deadlock to ensure that the entire fraternity should receive what Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described as the “single biggest reform in Indian sports since independence.” He stressed on how the bill would create a transparent accountable world class sports management system. The next day the Sports Governance Bill and the National Anti Doping (Amendment) Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, further strengthening the integrity of sport and also bringing Indian regulations closer to the international norm, which is essential in the Indian desire to become a target of the 2036 Olympics Games.

What did Kalyan Chaubey say about the Bill?

The reforms had the backing of the entire sporting fraternity. PT Usha, who is the president of Indian Olympic Association termed the bill as the much needed thing that would help end decades of stagnation in administration of sports. In the meantime, the AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey commended ‘The Act because it gave a National Sports Board with powers to govern federations and a Tribunal to handle disputes in an expeditious manner and to curb the cases that go to court and thus to safeguard both sides, the athletes and the federations.’

What does the Bill aims at?

The bill, aimed at overhauling the governance of sports in India, will introduce fair elections, financial transparency, athlete commissions and 30 percent female representation in federations. It has also provided mechanisms of grievance redressal through formation of a centralized Sports Tribunal that provides timely justice.

Correspondently, the Anti Doping Amendment enhances independence of the National Anti Doping Agency, streamlines appeals, ensures that laboratories are accredited by WADA, and incorporates WADA defined terms into the Indian law, which are considerable measures to a clean and fair sport.

‘Big moment for Indian sports’

According to policymakers and administrators, these two bills amounted to a watershed moment in the history of sports in India because they changed the fragmented management system to a coherent one which is ethical and athlete centric. The introduction of these reforms with the aim of attracting the international sporting world, has resulted in a firm basis on transparency, equity and international competition.

Also Read: Kenya’s Fence Breaking Fans Cost More Than Just A Win

Tags: aiffAIFF PresidentIndian FootballKalyan ChaubeySports Governance Bill

RELATED News

Who Is Saaniya Chandok? All About Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Their Private Life
That Time When Arjun Tendulkar Was Advised, “Bowling Is Wasting Your Talent”
The Story of Arjun Tendulkar’s 2025 IPL Price And Auction
Kenya’s Fence Breaking Fans Cost More Than Just A Win
Arjun Tendulkar Stuns Fans With Surprise Engagement To Business Heiress

LATEST NEWS

Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace
Will You Get Your DA Arrears? Here’s What The Centre Said in Parliament
Tense Alaska Meet Incoming? Trump Ponders Raising Court Hacking Scandal with Putin
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000
Massive Fire Erupts After Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Facility — Here’s What We Know
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Launched By Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal In Dibrugarh
Alaska Summit: Donald Trump Ultimatum to Russia – Peace in Ukraine or Consequences
Delhi Introduces Single-Window System for Ramlila Permissions, Reduces Costs
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?