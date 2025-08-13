Kenya’s Fence Breaking Fans Cost More Than Just A Win

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has been fined USD 50,000 (approximately 6.5 million) after another penalty was handed to the organization by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after a series of security and safety compromises when Kenya played Group A match in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 competition against Morocco on August 10 which was played at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

What is the fine about?

There were numerous violations noted by the Disciplinary Board of CAF that included entry by ticketless spectators, misuse of the tickets issued by the government, stampedes, burning of stands behind the crowds, illegal access to restricted areas, a motorcycle driving into the crowds at high speed, VVIP areas blocked access including a security officer of CAF presidents. Also, police deployed tear gas and flash grenades in spectator areas, live ammunition was said to have been fired around spectators and staff, medical incident reporting was inadequate and CCTV coverage at access gates inadequate.

“We are deeply upset”

According to FKF President Hussein Mohamed, the fines have been a huge blow: “We are very upset by the fines we are incurring after every match… it is saddening to have to go back to the drawing board to find resources we had not planned of acquiring”. CAF also threatened to prohibit Kenya scheduled home games and make Kenya play in other countries due to some terminal safety violations that are in place, this is expected to weaken its local base and even its chances of hosting international tournaments in the future. This fine is after an earlier fine of USD 5,000 imposed some weeks ago over similar offenses during Kenya first match against DR Congo taking the sum of fines issued so far in a short time to USD 55,000 ( approx. 7.15 million).

The decision of CAF has operational implications tonight. FKF has been directed to severely curtail the number of people that go to the stadium and see their game against Zambia only 60 percent of Kasarani Stadium capacity (around 27,000 fans) would be allowed access to the game, and only through electronic ticketing on match day. Additionally, a civic education campaign on safety is enforced and FKF advised to increase security agents and secure the shutdown of roads on match days.

Other associations were also punished by CAF, as an example the FA of Zambia was fined 5,000 USD when its head coach failed to attend a pre match press conference and the Moroccan federation received a similar fine due to misbehaviour of its players, but half of the fine was thereafter suspended provided that there would be no more cases in future.

Also Read: UEFA Super Cup 2025: PSG vs Tottenham, Streaming Details In India, Lineups And Predictions