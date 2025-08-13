UEFA Super Cup 2025: PSG vs Tottenham, Streaming Details In India, Lineups And Predictions

With match 50 of the UEFA Super Cup, a drama field is given by the two teams PSG of Paris-Saint-Germain, the current conquers of the Champions League and Tottenham Hotspur, winners of the Europa League only a few days ago. The final will be held on Wednesday, August 13 in the Stadio Friuli Udine, Italy, a venue which is rather unusual to host this sort of match.

Kick off Time In India

The kick off time for India is 12:30 AM IST

Where can I Stream in India?

Indian Football fans can stream the match live through SonyLIV.

Other territories: Local partners (and live streams on UEFA.com) situation.

Team News Formula And Lineups

PSG

In the Champions league it was a year of dominance with PSG ravaging English league heavy weights such as Liverpool and Arsenal. But their Club World Cup, however, was a failure, the crowning blow coming at the hands of Chelsea in a 3-0 defeat. Amid transfer rumours, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been excluded, instead Lucas Chevalier will come in. Joao Neves is suspended after receiving a red card and the only available stars are Nuno Mendes, Desire Doue or Ousmane Dembele.

Tottenham

They were triumphant in Europe after a rather terrible league season, finishing 17th in the premier league before a change of manager. Thomas Frank heads the charge of his first official match. Yves Bissouma is an absentee after disciplinary problems and Dominic Solanke is fit. Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha will make big debuts as new signings.

Predicted Lineups

PSG (4-3-3): Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Zaire Emery, Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Sarr, Richarlison (or Johnson); Solanke.

PSG are hoping to conclude an incredible 12 months with additional silverware and Tottenham, fresh off their Europa League success are determined to win their first ever Super Cup as they step out on to the field for the first time. The odds makers have PSG as favorites, yet the addition of new weapons in their middle units makes Spurs by no means extreme underdogs.

