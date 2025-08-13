Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens

Italian goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma has already agreed terms with Manchester City according to reports which will be another big development towards his summer transfer move out of Paris Saint Germain. Italy international is reported to have met with Pep Guardiola and struck terms over the personal conditions with the top hierarchy of the City.

The movement will depend on the fact that City requires another goalkeeper after Ederson possible transfer to Galatasaray. Ederson might depart and Donnarumma can be a easy replacement. Manchester City has already worked on the goalkeeping department: James Trafford returned in a multi million record move (31M), and Marcus Bettinelli was signed to be a back up to Ederson. The state of PSG meanwhile looks as happy as to sell, especially given that they have signed Lucas Chevalier at Lille as their replacement of Donnarumma. English clubs like Manchester United, Bayern munich, Chelsea and Galatasaray have been tracking the game and are said to be watching the development. However, personal terms are reportedly coming to an agreement and City are now in a good position to hammer out the move.

The fact that Donnarumma is not in the PSG to play at the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham has only fueled the fire about his transfer expectations and when his own emotional message to PSG fans was marked by a heartbreak note it indicates a broken relationship between the Donnarumma and the club.

Should all the stars line up, the consent of the player, the departure of Ederson, and Man City taking a run at PSG, the blue club of Manchester City might find one of the most high profile transfers of the summer, making sure that they have a top quality goalkeeper at the controls of the line at least until the end of their lives.

