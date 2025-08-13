LIVE TV
Gianluigi Donnarumma 'Disappointed And Disheartened', Shares Emotional Post On Social Media

Luis Enrique, the PSG coach, took full responsibility for removing Gianluigi Donnarumma from the team's roster for tactical rather than contractual grounds when it came to the UEFA Super Cup.

Donnarumma's departure marks the end of a difficult but fruitful time in Paris and a chapter that may be said to have included both many brilliant ideas and difficulties.
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 13, 2025 01:24:30 IST

Paris Saint Germain have taken dramatic action: Gianluigi Donnarumma will not face Tottenham Hotspur in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, which has further led to speculation he is looming an exit. Instead of him, Lucas Chevalier, who was signed to Nice this summer at a cost of more than 40 million Euros, and Matvey Safonov are listed among goalkeepers to play in the match, and such a change of staff preferences is clearly seen.

Through a heartfelt social media post, Donnarumma made a direct appeal to his fans:

What did Luis Enrique say?

The 37 year old Italian shot stopper, a key figure in the successful PSG season 2024/25, PSG won the champions league and Ligue 1 is out of luck, he is now out of the squad, he has just one year of contract, he is reported not to have any future with the club in terms of contract renewal having shut down negotiations. PSG coach who was the former coach of FC Barcelona Luis Enrique has come out publicly to take full blame over the decision of leaving out Donnarumma by arguing: “He is one of the best in the world… but I am also seeking a different profile of goalkeeper”, making it to sound as a tactical rather than a contract decision.

Is he heading to Premier League?

The contracting of Chevalier and Donnarumma exclusion highlights the deal which had been reached as a direction of the club. A number of teams in the Premier League have been highly interested in his services with Manchester United and Manchester City leading the pack. Departure specialists claim that the departure of Donnarumma this summer is now “100 percent certain” with Manchester United claiming to be at the head of the field.

Memories of success and magic are just some of the legacies of Donnarumma as the story of this chapter in Paris comes to an end with his farewell providing a bittersweet experience of the professional football circle of life. This is a direct statement as the Super Cup match, which PSG, the winner of the Champions League, will face off against Tottenham Hotspur Champions of the Europa League will occur in the Stadio Friuli on August 13. It means that PSG are choosing between loyalty and monetary agreement and trying to forget about the old superheroics.
Donnarumma, who is out of contract next summer is of said to be of interest to heavy weights in Premier League with increasing attention on Manchester United and Chelsea.

Rodrygo Points To Bernabeu, Not Etihad, With His Reply

