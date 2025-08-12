Rodrygo Points To Bernabeu, Not Etihad, With His Reply

Rodrygo apparently has nothing left to hold back as he echoes the uncovert tidings surrounding his bid to transfer to Manchester City, this summer. Following reports that Pep Guardiola sees the Real Madrid forward as his dream target, in particular after the departure of Jack Grealish, Savinho, and James McAtee is expected, Rodrygo preferred a more subtle, yet still very powerful display: the words “HALA MADRID” followed by a white heart emoji on a social media post advertising the upcoming Real Madrid friendly match against WSG Tirol.

Manchester City’s Interest

The interest of Manchester City is in the wider recruitment shakeup. Having seen a number of their attackers depart, City is in the market to purchase a replacement and Rodrygo has been heavily linked with the move with his release clause in the region of approximately 100 million Euros apparently, although some sources indicate that the fee may be open to negotiation should the player seek the transfer himself. Regardless of those rumours, his previous reports and now his fresh statement through social media indicate that he would like to remain and fight to get a spot under a new manager Xabi Alonso.

New way of finding alternative

This transfer is also a movement within a summer transfer window that has been rife with reshuffling. Jack Grealish is heading out, Savinho could soon be off to Tottenham and James McAtee could be on his way to Nottingham Forest, leaving vacancies in City attack, which plugging with Rodrygo could be one way of filling.

This is enhancing speculation with Rodrygo aged just 24 years with recent club form and very little contributions in FIFA club World cup. However, after publicly reciving his loyalty, it is even more clear that he would remain even more loyal to Real Madrid, at least at this moment.

It is not clear whether this is the conclusion to the speculation or only a set up to a late window twist. That is by the way, but his message is clear and at the moment, clear: Hala Madrid, not City.

