The transfer between Manchester City to Everton on Jack Grealish is a season long deal (loan) but a defining step to help him reclaim the form of his game. A 29 year old England international who lost the favor of Pep Guardiola after playing in only seven of the premier league starts last season, the player joins Everton before the season in 2025/26.

More details about the deal

This is a deal that was recently set and comes with a published option to acquire Grealish at the end of the season to the tune of £50 million. One of the key factors which have secured the transfer is the agreement that most of his huge 300,000 a week salary be met by Everton.

Everton boss David Moyes sees Grealish as a source of creativity who can contribute a lot in terms of enhancing the offensive potential of the team. Grealish is poised to play through the middle in a No. 10 position, and the improvement will allow him to express himself and finally bring out the flair he once made him England look arguably its most thrilling prospect.

What jersey number would he be wearing?

The midfielder has also shown his interest in the movement saying that the new Hill Dickinson Stadium and the club fans are some of the major factors that attracted him to the move. He has settled on the legendary No. 18 jersey once donned by Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne at Everton something he even consulted Rooney over.

This is a real opportunity for Grealish, who failed to make the England Euro 2024 squad leaving him “heartbroken”. Good form at Everton can revive his hopes of rejoining the Three Lions fold under new boss Thomas Tuchel with fingers crossed on the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

All in all, it is perceived as a calculated risk move, the amount of creative risk brought to Everton with the benefit of high reward as well as providing Grealish with the playing time and a platform necessary to find his best again. A successful spell, should it happen, would be the saving grace that will jumpstart his career both, at the club level and the international front.

Also Read: That Time When Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Allegations Were Dismissed, Permanently