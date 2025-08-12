LIVE TV
Home > Sports > That Time When Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Allegations Were Dismissed, Permanently

That Time When Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Allegations Were Dismissed, Permanently

The civil rape trial against Cristiano Ronaldo was dismissed with prejudice by a US judge on June 11, 2022, bringing the case to a close. This ruling came after it was found that Leslie Mark Stovall, the plaintiff's attorney, had acted in bad faith by using confidential, stolen materials brought about by the Football Leaks hack.

In 2009, Kathryn Mayorga accused Ronaldo of raping her. She sought to revoke a $375,000 settlement from 2010, but the court deemed it to be hopelessly tainted.
In 2009, Kathryn Mayorga accused Ronaldo of raping her. She sought to revoke a $375,000 settlement from 2010, but the court deemed it to be hopelessly tainted.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 12, 2025 22:10:58 IST

On June 11, 2022, a spectacular legal battle was decisively ruled out of court by the jurist of the United States, the case in federal court based on a rape claim against Cristiano Ronaldo was dismissed with prejudice. This implied that refiling of the case was not possible. The termination was based on grave misconduct on the part of the attorney of the plaintiff Leslie Mark Stovall who had on several occasions used cyber hacked attorney client privileged file, compromising the purity of the process.

Details of the case

In 2018, Kathryn Mayorga, filed the suit which stated that Ronaldo raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009. In 2010 it was reported that Mayorga had settled with a sum of $375,000 set out by Floyd which she tried to rescind. In her complaints, she stated that the sex was not consensual and petitioned several charges such as conspiracy, defamation, coercion, and violation of confidentiality.

The judgment made by Judge Dorsey was consistent with the suggestion by Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts who earlier sounded out on the bad faith conduct of Stovall. Even the use of leaked and privileged documents, such as those used in the Football Leaks cyber attack, Mr. Albregts highlighted, voided any likelihood of a fair trial. The court accepted that the mere disqualification of the attorney would not be remedy enough since the whole case had been spoiled.

Ronaldo’s team “we had faith in the justice system”

Ronaldo’s legal team responded saying they were relieved by the verdict. According to them, the firing was the reminder that they had faith in the justice system, but, at the same time, criticized the activities of Stovall as being unethical and subversive. The case was finally closed and Ronaldo, who continuously refuted the rape accusations, stating that the agreement reached in the year 2010 was valid and voluntary, was satisfied. Earlier in the year 2019, Las Vegas prosecutors had refused to press criminal charges, stating that there was not enough evidence to prove that rape occurred beyond reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, on June 2022 the Toronto court brought a scandal riddled suit involving one of the most recognizable names in football to its scandalous, and legally definitive conclusion with prejudice, and with professional improprieties that so outshone the merits of the claims as to render the litigation and its disposal a secondary concern.

