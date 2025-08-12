Short Flings And Shocking Rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Relationship Timeline

The personal life of Cristiano Ronaldo is a topic of interest that has been keeping the audience entertained almost as much as his football profession. The trajectory of his romantic life gained promotion in the most characteristic event of his life is the relationship with Georgina Rodríguez who he met in 2016 when she was in a Gucci store in Madrid. The years have changed them in love and Georgina has turned out to be a loving part of Ronaldo in the family front too- assisting him to raise children and even giving birth to two of her daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. In April 2022, the couple became devastated by the death of one of their newborn twins.

Ronaldo and Georgina took the next step in their love relationship in the summer of 2025 when they announced their engagement, broadcasting the news through endless screens of millions of fans around the world. The proposal which was characterized by an expensive diamond ring gave social media a frenzy and it settled Georgina as Ronaldo lifetime companion.

The infamous love “Irina Shayk”

The most well known romance of Ronaldo was with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, before Georgina. The couple briefly met in 2010 when they worked together in Armani Exchange promotion project and kept the glamorous but secret love affair over four and a half years. Their separation in 2015 became news of the world.

2010s and Kim-Bipasha Era

Ronaldo is also said to have been involved with various other high profile women. And this was in 2010 when his short lived and much publicized relationship with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, which includes dinners and weekend retreats to Europe, stoked the speculation but neither party offer anything serious. At around the same period, Basu was spotted in a photo op with the Indian actress Bipasha Basu in Lisbon, leading to speculations that the two are involved romantically but Basu refuted this allegation, declaring that she and ronaldo were just friends.

Serial Romancer

Earlier, Ronaldo had relationships and was reported to have connections with a couple of celebrities such as Paris Hilton, British model Gemma Atkinson, Spanish model Nereida Gallardo, Brazilian model Jordana Jardel, and Portuguese actress Soraia Chaves. Some of these relationships came and went but they portrayed Ronaldo as one of the hottest bachelors in sports.

