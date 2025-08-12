LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump cristiano ronaldo china Clairton Coke Works latest hollywood enws donald trump cristiano ronaldo china Clairton Coke Works latest hollywood enws donald trump cristiano ronaldo china Clairton Coke Works latest hollywood enws donald trump cristiano ronaldo china Clairton Coke Works latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump cristiano ronaldo china Clairton Coke Works latest hollywood enws donald trump cristiano ronaldo china Clairton Coke Works latest hollywood enws donald trump cristiano ronaldo china Clairton Coke Works latest hollywood enws donald trump cristiano ronaldo china Clairton Coke Works latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Short Flings And Shocking Rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Relationship Timeline

Short Flings And Shocking Rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Relationship Timeline

Cristiano Ronaldo is just as famous off the pitch as he is on it. He has had some of the most high profile partnerships in his life. From being a world renowned athlete to becoming a family man like Ronaldo, their romantic backgrounds mirror their lives and development.

He spent nearly five years dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. In 2010, he was connected to Kim Kardashian, though she denied the connection.
He spent nearly five years dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. In 2010, he was connected to Kim Kardashian, though she denied the connection.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 12, 2025 03:33:38 IST

The personal life of Cristiano Ronaldo is a topic of interest that has been keeping the audience entertained almost as much as his football profession. The trajectory of his romantic life gained promotion in the most characteristic event of his life is the relationship with Georgina Rodríguez who he met in 2016 when she was in a Gucci store in Madrid. The years have changed them in love and Georgina has turned out to be a loving part of Ronaldo in the family front too- assisting him to raise children and even giving birth to two of her daughters, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. In April 2022, the couple became devastated by the death of one of their newborn twins.

Ronaldo and Georgina took the next step in their love relationship in the summer of 2025 when they announced their engagement, broadcasting the news through endless screens of millions of fans around the world. The proposal which was characterized by an expensive diamond ring gave social media a frenzy and it settled Georgina as Ronaldo lifetime companion.

The infamous love “Irina Shayk”

The most well known romance of Ronaldo was with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, before Georgina. The couple briefly met in 2010 when they worked together in Armani Exchange promotion project and kept the glamorous but secret love affair over four and a half years. Their separation in 2015 became news of the world.

2010s and Kim-Bipasha Era 

Ronaldo is also said to have been involved with various other high profile women. And this was in 2010 when his short lived and much publicized relationship with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, which includes dinners and weekend retreats to Europe, stoked the speculation but neither party offer anything serious. At around the same period, Basu was spotted in a photo op with the Indian actress Bipasha Basu in Lisbon, leading to speculations that the two are involved romantically but Basu refuted this allegation, declaring that she and ronaldo were just friends.

Serial Romancer

Earlier, Ronaldo had relationships and was reported to have connections with a couple of celebrities such as Paris Hilton, British model Gemma Atkinson, Spanish model Nereida Gallardo, Brazilian model Jordana Jardel, and Portuguese actress Soraia Chaves. Some of these relationships came and went but they portrayed Ronaldo as one of the hottest bachelors in sports. 

Also Read: Social Media Erupts As Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Go Official!

RELATED News

From Pitch to Fortune: How Christiano Ronaldo Built a $1 Billion Empire — The Inside Story
WWE’s Curveball, Naomi Dropped From Raw: Plot Or Injury?
Social Media Erupts As Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Go Official!
Whispers In Cristiano Ronaldo’s Household: What’s Really Going On Between Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo’s Mother?
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting

LATEST NEWS

How August 12 Will Actually Feel For Every Zodiac Sign
Short Flings And Shocking Rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Relationship Timeline
India’s Boycott Backlash: Which U.S. Products Could Be Hit After Trump’s 50% Tariffs
Style Conflict? Georgina Rodriguez’s Ring Looks Too Much Like Lauren Sanchez’s
U.S. Labels Balochistan Liberation Army and Majeed Brigade as Global Terror Threats
Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Short Flings And Shocking Rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Relationship Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Short Flings And Shocking Rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Relationship Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Short Flings And Shocking Rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Relationship Timeline
Short Flings And Shocking Rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Relationship Timeline
Short Flings And Shocking Rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Relationship Timeline
Short Flings And Shocking Rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Relationship Timeline

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?