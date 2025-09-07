LIVE TV
Khalid Jamil Hails India's 'Hard Work and Belief' After CAFA Play Off Qualification

Khalid Jamil Hails India’s ‘Hard Work and Belief’ After CAFA Play Off Qualification

Khalid Jamil was very appreciative of the team spirit between both the older and younger players, and that India came with a mission and not merely to be a participant. Although the goals in India have been only by set pieces, he has noted that outcomes are more important than appearance, but the creativity in an open play is required.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 7, 2025 19:06:29 IST

India surprised expectations to make it to a play off in the third place of the maiden CAFA Nations Cup campaign and this feat was celebrated by their coach Khalid Jamil who noted that hard work and belief were the two elements that propelled them to the play off. India defeated Tajikistan 2-1 and lost to Iran 0-3 and finished group play at goalless draw with Afghanistan, therefore, gaining a spot in the knockout round due to a better head to head result.

Indian Football Team in CAFA Nations Cup 2025

During the pre match briefing, Jamil was an exuding confidence, the players are fine and all positive following these results, the belief and efforts of the players have led us to the play off stage of the CAFA Nations Cup. He attributed the harmony and flexibility of the senior and junior players stating that India came with a mission, not to be present. Looking at the task of their next opponent Oman, Jamil admitted that it would be not easy, as he said, ‘Oman is a very good team. We have to fight to the end. But we are ready for it’.

Khalid Jamil in his maiden coaching tournament

So far, India has scored its goals during the tournament only through set pieces, which indicates an emphasis on strategy. Jamil stressed the relevance of the outcomes and performance to style It does not matter how you score, as long as you get results, and admitted that creativity and completion in open play must be used.

Khalid Jamil about AFC Asian Cup 2027

In perspective, Jamil highlighted the continued significance of these matches as a preparation towards the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, and he pointed out that a match is a chance to develop. Defender Boris Singh Thangjam introduced some hope when he said that the team had now bounced back and was fit to play Oman after the Afghanistan draw. 

Tags: AFC Asian Cup 2027CAFA Nations CupCAFA Nations Cup 2025Indian Football TeamKhalid Jamil

