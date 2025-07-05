Live Tv
Home > Sports > KL Rahul Creates History Joins Sunil Gavaskar In Rare SENA Feat

KL Rahul Creates History Joins Sunil Gavaskar In Rare SENA Feat

KL Rahul etched his name in history by matching Sunil Gavaskar’s rare SENA record with another fifty in England. His consistent overseas form continues to shine as India, powered by Gill and Pant, stretched their lead past 350 on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston.

KL Rahul England Tour
KL Rahul Creates History Joins Sunil Gavaskar in Rare SENA Feat (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 20:26:42 IST

KL Rahul continued his fine overseas run in Test cricket, becoming only the second Indian opener after legendary Sunil Gavaskar to score 10 or more scores of fifty-plus in South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa (SENA) countries.

KL Rahul Hits Fifty in Birmingham Test to Reach SENA Milestone

KL achieved this unique milestone during the second Test against England at Birmingham. In the second innings, after a poor score of two runs in the first, KL made up for it with a rock-solid, stroke-filled 55 in 84 balls, with 10 fours at a strike rate of 65.48.

KL Rahul’s SENA Record: Runs, Centuries and Averages Since 2015

Now in 23 SENA Tests as an opener since 2015, KL has scored 1,508 runs at an average of 35.06, with five centuries and five fifties each. His best score is 149.

Gavaskar has the most fifty-plus scores for India as an opener in SENA, with eight centuries and 11 fifties.

KL Rahul’s Strong Test Performance on Current England Tour

So far, in two Tests and four innings on this tour, KL has scored 236 runs at an average of 59.00, with a century and a fifty each and his best score being an elegant, smooth-as-silk 137 at Leeds during the first Test.

India vs England 2nd Test: Day 4 Lead Extended by Gill and Pant

Indian skipper Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant stood tall as India extended their lead by 357 runs at the end of the first session on Day 4 of the second test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday.

At lunch on Day 4, India was 177/3 with Shubman Gill 24* and Rishabh Pant 41* unbeaten at the crease.

India made 113 runs in the first session and lost two wickets – KL Rahul and Karun Nair. India started Day 4 on 64/1, leading by 244 runs.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Youngest Ever! Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Fastest Century In U-19 Cricket At The Age Of 14

Tags: kl rahulsenaSunil Gavaskar
