Youngest Ever! Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Fastest Century In U-19 Cricket At The Age Of 14

The 14-year-old Indian cricket rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi has given shock waves to the cricket world by hitting a century off only 52 balls. His brilliant batting came on Saturday during the fourth U-19 ODI against England.

Fastest U-19 Century Puts Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Record Books

During his thrilling innings, Vaibhav hammered 13 boundaries and cleared the ropes 10 times. He ended up with a fiery 143 runs from just 78 deliveries.

This knock didn’t just help his team – it also broke the previous fastest U-19 century record set by Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam, who had reached the milestone in 53 balls.

Vaibhav now holds the title for being the youngest Indian to score a U-19 century, doing so at just 14.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Surpasses Sarfaraz Khan’s Mark

Adding another feather to his cap, Vaibhav also overtook Sarfaraz Khan’s long-standing record with this ton against England.

It wasn’t just about personal numbers. This moment was also a proud one for the country and underlined India’s growing youth talent.

This century is only the latest in Vaibhav’s list of unbelievable performances at a very young age.

IPL Century and U-19 Test Feat Highlight Rising Star

Earlier in IPL 2025, Vaibhav had already grabbed attention by smashing a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

He had also made headlines in a U-19 Test match versus Australia by scoring a hundred in just 56 balls – the second-fastest U-19 Test century ever.

Vaibhav had first burst into the spotlight during the IPL auction, where he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore. At that point, he was still only 13 – the youngest ever to be signed at an IPL auction.

By the time he played his debut match, he had turned 14. He scored 38 runs, including hitting the first ball he faced for a six.

Mentorship and Endorsements for 14-Year-Old Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi

A few matches later, he exploded onto the national scene with a 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans. That innings made him the youngest and second-fastest centurion in IPL history.

His performances didn’t just light up the scoreboards, they also forced cricket experts to take notice.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, during the commentary of the India vs England test match, shared Vaibhav has already started getting commercial offers. He said that Rahul Dravid, the current head coach of Rajasthan Royals, is playing a big role in guiding the young prodigy.

“In fact, I was speaking to Kumar Sangakkara at the back of the box yesterday and he said he’s been flooded with endorsement offers already, but how he’s handling it is very important. He has got a good bloke in Rahul Dravid there. He’s a mentor, a coach. He is keeping him on the ground. My word, what a talent at 14.”

