Ban Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh Reduces To A Below Par Score As SL Bowlers Rip Through Line-up

Ban Vs SL, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh Reduces To A Below Par Score As SL Bowlers Rip Through Line-up

After winning the toss, the vistors decided to bat first but ended up setting a below par target for hosts in R. Premadasa Stadium. Wanindu Hasanranga and Asitha Fernando claimed four and three wicket respectively as they all out the Bangladesh for 248.

July 5, 2025 20:41:34 IST

The 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Srilanka is currently underway in R. Premadasa Stadium in Srilanka where hosts bowled out its opponent for 248 in 45.5 overs. After winning the toss, Bangladesh’s skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz opted to bat first but would not be satisfied with his decision as well as team’s efforts of setting a below par target for the hosts. The opening pair only managed to add 10 runs before Ashitha Fernando claimed Tanzid Hasan. After Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto came and with him Parvez Hossian Emon stitched a 63 runs partnership for 2nd wicket.   This is  the  highest partnership Bangladeshi batters could manage  to do throughout their innings. Another notable contribution was made by Towhid Hridoy, who got runout after scoring a fifty, courtesy to brilliant effort from Nishan Madushanka. The next in order also went to a start but could not manage to score a big score. Shamim Hossian launched a few boundaries but failed to continue it as he went back after scoring 22 off 23, consisting of two boundaries and a six. In the death over, Tanzim Hasan Sakib made a significant contribution with 31 off 21 balls with two sixes and as many boundaries. 

Hasaranga, Fernando Get Through batting line-up

Srilankan bowlers were impressive with their approach. Throughout the first innings, they did not let the batters set the foot on the paddle. Asitha Fernando took four wickets, while leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was responsible for three batters, though he proved a bit costly as went for 60 runs in  his spell. Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera got a wicket in his spell of 7 overs, where he went for the economy of 5.29. Charith Asalanka also claimed a wicket. 

Srilanka Lost First Wicket

The hosts failed to get a flying start as their opener Pathum Nissanka returned to the dressing room cheaply, with a paltry score of 5.  The match is currently underway and Srilanka reached at 48 in 7.2 overs. 

sl vs ban, Srilanka vs Bangladesh, Wanindu Hasaranga
