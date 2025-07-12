LIVE TV
Home > Sports > KL Rahul Scores Historic Ton at Lord’s Again: Century No. 10 in Style!

KL Rahul Scores Historic Ton at Lord’s Again: Century No. 10 in Style!

KL Rahul scored his 10th Test century at Lord’s, becoming the first Indian in 39 years to notch multiple centuries at the iconic venue. He matched Dilip Vengsarkar’s record before falling on the next ball for exactly 100. Rahul is now the only Asian opener with two Test tons at Lord’s.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul is the only second Indian to score multiple centuries at Lord's (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 19:23:07 IST

KL Rahul has written his name into the history books once again as he brought up his tenth Test century and his second at Lord’s on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England. The stylish right-hander reached the milestone in 176 balls, becoming the first Indian in 39 years to register multiple Test centuries at Lord’s, a feat only previously achieved by Dilip Vengsarkar.

KL Rahul’s knock was an exhibition of patience and precision. He reached his half-century in 97 balls and stood strong even as wickets tumbled around him. After Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early to a fired-up Jofra Archer, Rahul found support in Karun Nair, with whom he stitched a steady 61-run partnership off 113 balls.

A 39-Year-Old Indian Record Finally Matched

KL Rahul has now joined Dilip Vengsarkar as the only Indian batter to score century more than once on this iconic gorund, making him the first Indian in 39 years to earn a second mention on the Lord’s Honours Board. Dilip Vengsarkar’s three centuries came in 1979 (Drawn) , 1982 (Lost), and 1986 (Won) and he is the only visiting batter to score three centuries at Lord’s. KL Rahul’s first century at Lord’s came in August 2021, when he scored a match-winning 129 in a dramatic match.

KL Rahul’s century was his second in the present series, showing his consistency at the top. However, just after reaching the milestone, he was dismissed on the very next ball, caught by Harry Brook at first slip off a tossed-up delivery by Shoaib Bashir. He walked back after scoring exactly 100 off 177 balls.

Karun Nair missed a half-century by 10 runs after a sharp catch by Joe Root, while Shubman Gill fell cheaply to Chris Woakes. But Rishabh Pant, nursing a minor injury, held his ground with Rahul before stumps.

KL Rahul Joins the Greats Among Visiting Openers

With two centuries in just five innings at Lord’s, KL Rahul now stands beside legends like Graeme Smith, Gordon Greenidge, and Bill Brown, all of whom also scored two Test hundreds at this venue as visiting openers. This was overall the 13th Test century by an Indian batter (men’s) on his iconic ground and another display of Rahul’s brilliance.

Also Read: Pant Power: Rishabh Pant Breaks Viv Richards’ Record with Historic Six-Hitting Spree at Lord’s

Tags: Dilip Vengsarkarind vs engkl rahullords

