Pant Power: Rishabh Pant Breaks Viv Richards’ Record with Historic Six-Hitting Spree at Lord’s

Rishabh Pant etched his name into cricketing history on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at Lord’s (July 12) by breaking one of the most iconic records in Test cricket. The Roorkee-born Indian wicketkeeper-batter went past the legendary Sir Viv Richards’ tally of 34 sixes in Test matches against England, a mark that stood tall for several years.

Surpasses Viv Richards’ Long-Standing Record

West Indian cricketer Viv Richards had hit 34 sixes in 36 Tests against England during his illustrious 17-year Test career. Rishabh Pant achieved this feat in his fifteenth test against England (46th Test of his career). The record-breaking moment came when Pant lofted Ben Stokes for a towering six over midwicket on the final delivery of the 59th over. Just a couple of overs later, he cleared the ropes again, this time off Shoaib Bashir, taking his tally to 36 sixes, now the most by any batter against England in Tests.

Rishabh Pant’s aggressive style has redefined modern Test batting, especially for wicketkeepers. His fearless strokeplay, particularly in challenging English conditions, has made him one of India’s most valuable assets overseas. Rishabh Pant has now hit a total of 88 sixes in his career and is tied with Rohit Sharma and behind only Virender Sehwag, who tops the list with 90 sixes. His eight half-century at Lord’s brought him equal with MS Dhoni for most Test 50’s by a visiting designated wicketkeeper in Tests.

Most Sixes by an Indian in Tests

Virender Sehwag 90

Rishabh Pant 88

Rohit Sharma 88

MS Dhoni 78

Ravindra Jadeja 72

Crucial Knock at Lord’s and Milestone-Filled Day

Rishabh Pant has played an important innings of 74 runs off 112 balls, which included 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. He and KL Rahul added a 141-run partnership for the fourth wicket to leave the deficit by just 139 runs by lunch. Pant’s promising innings was cut short just before lunch due to a direct hit run out by Ben Stokes which denied him a possible century. With every innings, Pant continues to combine flair with consistency, leaving a mark on the longest format of the game and the record books alike.

