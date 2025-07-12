LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Home > Sports > Pant Power: Rishabh Pant Breaks Viv Richards’ Record with Historic Six-Hitting Spree at Lord’s

Pant Power: Rishabh Pant Breaks Viv Richards’ Record with Historic Six-Hitting Spree at Lord’s

Rishabh Pant smashed a historic milestone at Lord’s, breaking Sir Viv Richards’ record for most Test sixes against England. His 36th six came in just his 15th Test vs England, surpassing Richards’ 34 in 36 Tests. Pant scored a vital 74, tying MS Dhoni for most 50s by a visiting Test wicketkeeper at Lord’s.

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant created history at Lord's Test (Images Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 18:28:25 IST

Rishabh Pant etched his name into cricketing history on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at Lord’s (July 12) by breaking one of the most iconic records in Test cricket. The Roorkee-born Indian wicketkeeper-batter went past the legendary Sir Viv Richards’ tally of 34 sixes in Test matches against England, a mark that stood tall for several years.

Surpasses Viv Richards’ Long-Standing Record

West Indian cricketer Viv Richards had hit 34 sixes in 36 Tests against England during his illustrious 17-year Test career. Rishabh Pant achieved this feat in his fifteenth test against England (46th Test of his career). The record-breaking moment came when Pant lofted Ben Stokes for a towering six over midwicket on the final delivery of the 59th over. Just a couple of overs later, he cleared the ropes again, this time off Shoaib Bashir, taking his tally to 36 sixes, now the most by any batter against England in Tests.

Rishabh Pant’s aggressive style has redefined modern Test batting, especially for wicketkeepers. His fearless strokeplay, particularly in challenging English conditions, has made him one of India’s most valuable assets overseas. Rishabh Pant has now hit a total of 88 sixes in his career and is tied with Rohit Sharma and behind only Virender Sehwag, who tops the list with 90 sixes. His eight half-century at Lord’s brought him equal with MS Dhoni for most Test 50’s by a visiting designated wicketkeeper in Tests.

Most Sixes by an Indian in Tests

  • Virender Sehwag      90
  • Rishabh Pant            88
  • Rohit Sharma           88
  • MS Dhoni                 78
  • Ravindra Jadeja        72

Crucial Knock at Lord’s and Milestone-Filled Day

Rishabh Pant has played an important innings of 74 runs off 112 balls, which included 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. He and KL Rahul added a 141-run partnership for the fourth wicket to leave the deficit by just 139 runs by lunch. Pant’s promising innings was cut short just before lunch due to a direct hit run out by Ben Stokes which denied him a possible century. With every innings, Pant continues to combine flair with consistency, leaving a mark on the longest format of the game and the record books alike. 

Also Read: Blazing to the Big Stage: MLB Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Shatters All-Star Record

More News

BJP Says DMK’s Delimitation Objections Baseless, Driven By Fear Of Losing Power
Delhi Government Rolls Out Comprehensive Plan for Kanwar Yatra 2025
Prada To Collaborate With Indian Artisans After Kolhapuri Sandal Controversy
Dolly Chaiwala Is Looking For ‘Real People With Real Passion’ To Run His Franchise Outlets Across India
Deputy Secretary Of PMO Visits Auroville, Explores Its Alternative Education Model
Congress Leader KC Venugopal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention To Rescue Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya
KL Rahul Scores Historic Ton at Lord’s Again: Century No. 10 in Style!
The Fire That Erupted in Sadar Bazar Brought Under Control, No Heavy Damage Reported
Kareena Kapoor’s Car Was Attacked After Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Case Leaving Her Shocked, Reveals Ronit Roy
Delhi Gets Its First Underground Wiring Project, A Step Towards a Safer, Smarter City CM says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?