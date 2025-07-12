Blazing to the Big Stage: MLB Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Shatters All-Star Record

The Milwaukee Brewers rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has made Major League Baseball (MLB) history by becoming the fastest player ever named to an All-Star Game based on the fewest appearances. After just five starts in the majors, Misiorowski was officially named a National League All-Star on Friday (July 11) night, stepping in to replace Chicago Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd, who was unavailable due to a scheduled start.

From Five Starts to Stardom

This historic milestone sees Jacob Misiorowski overtaking the the earlier record set in 2024 by Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who made the All-Star roster after 11 appearances. Through his first five starts, JAcob Misiorowski boasts an impressive 4-1 record, a 2.81 ERA, and an ultra-low 0.90 WHIP. He has struck out 33 batters over 25.2 innings while walking only five. His fastball averages a scorching 99.3 mph, with a remarkable 89 of his pitches registering at 100 mph or higher. His most recent outing against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers was a dominant performance—12 strikeouts across six innings with just one earned run allowed—helping the Brewers to a 3-1 victory.

Jacob Misiorowski has been added to the National League All-Star team He replaces Matthew Boyd on the NL’s active roster pic.twitter.com/XA7g4r28k2 — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2025





All-Star Dreams Come True

The announcement of Misiorowski’s All-Star selection was made during a team meeting by Brewers manager Pat Murphy, leaving the young pitcher visibly emotional. “I’m speechless,” Misiorowski said. “It’s awesome. It was very unexpected, and it’s an honor.”

Misiorowski now joins a select group of just 30 first-time All-Stars this season and is one of 16 replacements added to the roster due to scheduling conflicts or injuries. Alongside fellow Brewers pitchers Freddy Peralta and Trevor Megill, Misiorowski will represent Milwaukee in the National League squad. The trio makes the Brewers one of the few teams to send three pitchers to the 2024 All-Star Game, scheduled for Tuesday (July 15)at 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta’s Truist Park.

With no scheduled start before the break, Misiorowski is ready and eager to make his All-Star debut, capping off a meteoric rise that baseball fans won’t soon forget.

Also Read: Yang Hansen Wows in Summer League Debut, Blazers Crush Warriors by 33