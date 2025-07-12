LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump kim jong un apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Home > Sports > Blazing to the Big Stage: MLB Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Shatters All-Star Record

Blazing to the Big Stage: MLB Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Shatters All-Star Record

Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski made MLB history as the fastest player ever named to an All-Star Game after just five starts. The 23-year-old flamethrower joins teammates Freddy Peralta and Trevor Megill on the NL roster, highlighting a meteoric rise fueled by dominant performances.

Jacob Misiorowski
Jacob Misiorowski (Images Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 17:16:32 IST

The Milwaukee Brewers rookie right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has made Major League Baseball (MLB) history by becoming the fastest player ever named to an All-Star Game based on the fewest appearances. After just five starts in the majors, Misiorowski was officially named a National League All-Star on Friday (July 11) night, stepping in to replace Chicago Cubs left-hander Matthew Boyd, who was unavailable due to a scheduled start.

From Five Starts to Stardom

This historic milestone sees Jacob Misiorowski overtaking the the earlier record set in 2024 by Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who made the All-Star roster after 11 appearances. Through his first five starts, JAcob Misiorowski boasts an impressive 4-1 record, a 2.81 ERA, and an ultra-low 0.90 WHIP. He has struck out 33 batters over 25.2 innings while walking only five. His fastball averages a scorching 99.3 mph, with a remarkable 89 of his pitches registering at 100 mph or higher. His most recent outing against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers was a dominant performance—12 strikeouts across six innings with just one earned run allowed—helping the Brewers to a 3-1 victory.


All-Star Dreams Come True

The announcement of Misiorowski’s All-Star selection was made during a team meeting by Brewers manager Pat Murphy, leaving the young pitcher visibly emotional. “I’m speechless,” Misiorowski said. “It’s awesome. It was very unexpected, and it’s an honor.”

Misiorowski now joins a select group of just 30 first-time All-Stars this season and is one of 16 replacements added to the roster due to scheduling conflicts or injuries. Alongside fellow Brewers pitchers Freddy Peralta and Trevor Megill, Misiorowski will represent Milwaukee in the National League squad. The trio makes the Brewers one of the few teams to send three pitchers to the 2024 All-Star Game, scheduled for Tuesday (July 15)at 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta’s Truist Park.

With no scheduled start before the break, Misiorowski is ready and eager to make his All-Star debut, capping off a meteoric rise that baseball fans won’t soon forget.

Also Read: Yang Hansen Wows in Summer League Debut, Blazers Crush Warriors by 33

Tags: Jacob MisiorowskiMajor League BaseballMLB

More News

BJP Says DMK’s Delimitation Objections Baseless, Driven By Fear Of Losing Power
Delhi Government Rolls Out Comprehensive Plan for Kanwar Yatra 2025
Prada To Collaborate With Indian Artisans After Kolhapuri Sandal Controversy
Dolly Chaiwala Is Looking For ‘Real People With Real Passion’ To Run His Franchise Outlets Across India
Deputy Secretary Of PMO Visits Auroville, Explores Its Alternative Education Model
Congress Leader KC Venugopal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention To Rescue Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya
KL Rahul Scores Historic Ton at Lord’s Again: Century No. 10 in Style!
The Fire That Erupted in Sadar Bazar Brought Under Control, No Heavy Damage Reported
Kareena Kapoor’s Car Was Attacked After Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Case Leaving Her Shocked, Reveals Ronit Roy
Delhi Gets Its First Underground Wiring Project, A Step Towards a Safer, Smarter City CM says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?