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Home > Sports News > KL Rahul Unhappy at Delhi Capitals? Ex-CSK Star Hints at Dressing Room Tension Before IPL 2026

KL Rahul Unhappy at Delhi Capitals? Ex-CSK Star Hints at Dressing Room Tension Before IPL 2026

Summary: KL Rahul’s role at Delhi Capitals is under scrutiny ahead of IPL 2026, with S Badrinath suggesting a possible internal conflict over his batting position. While Rahul prefers opening, team management has used him in the middle order, creating uncertainty. Despite a strong 2025 season, questions remain about his satisfaction

KL Rahul (Image Credits:X)
KL Rahul (Image Credits:X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 18, 2026 11:44:24 IST

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KL Rahul Unhappy at Delhi Capitals? Ex-CSK Star Hints at Dressing Room Tension Before IPL 2026

There are questions about KL Rahul’s role and happiness at the Delhi Capitals in the lead-up to the IPL 2026 season. S Badrinath, a former Indian cricketer, has been quite an efficient captain in the Indian Cricket Team, later revealing that there might have been some kind of internal conflict. Though Rahul was reportedly part of the trade discussion, he was with the Delhi Capitals in the end. The 33-year-old player had a great IPL 2025 campaign, scoring 539 runs in 13 innings.

One of the issues with him was the inconsistency in his batting positions, as he was not only opening but also batting in the middle order throughout the season. According to Badrinath, this confusion could be a potential reason for the friction within the team. In a conversation on his YouTube channel, he implied that Rahul is an opener by nature, while the team’s mind seems set on using him in the middle order. “Every season, the batting order, especially KL Rahul’s position, appears to be the problem. In my opinion, he wants to open, but the management wants him in the middle. This looks like an unresolved issue that keeps airing, ” stated Badrinath.

KL Rahul’s Role Uncertainty Sparks Debate Ahead of IPL 2026

Besides, he said that it is still not clear if Rahul is 100% satisfied with his role in the franchise.

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Delhi Capitals at IPL 2026 will have a strong and flexible batting order, but may even find it challenging to pick their final playing eleven given the depth they have created. The franchise has brought in quite a handful of international players, such as Pathum Nissanka and Ben Duckett, besides re-signing Prithvi Shaw. These moves have definitely bolstered their options for the top order.

Meanwhile, the middle order is loaded with experience and match-winners like David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, and Nitish Rana. True, this cricketing depth has raised the strength of the team as a whole; however, it has also become quite a dilemma to decide on a fixed playing XI.

Rahul may well look at IPL 2026 as a turning point in his cricketing career outside the franchise format. Though he has been consistently playing in India’s Test and ODI teams, the last time he was seen in the national T20I side was three years back. Given the rise of new faces who frequently make their presence felt during IPL, it might well be that a stellar and steady display this season will help him to regain a place in the India T20 team.

Both Rahul and the Delhi Capitals have their sights set on the first-ever IPL trophy. In this journey, sorting out one’s role with clarity and achieving team balance will be very important ingredients of their success recipe.

Also Read: Champions League 2026 Roundup: Real Madrid, PSG, Arsenal Storm Into Quarters; Sporting CP Script Historic Comeback vs Bodo/Glimt

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 11:44 AM IST
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Tags: axar-patelDCDelhi CapitalsiplIPL 2026kl rahulPrithvi Shaw

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KL Rahul Unhappy at Delhi Capitals? Ex-CSK Star Hints at Dressing Room Tension Before IPL 2026

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KL Rahul Unhappy at Delhi Capitals? Ex-CSK Star Hints at Dressing Room Tension Before IPL 2026
KL Rahul Unhappy at Delhi Capitals? Ex-CSK Star Hints at Dressing Room Tension Before IPL 2026
KL Rahul Unhappy at Delhi Capitals? Ex-CSK Star Hints at Dressing Room Tension Before IPL 2026
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