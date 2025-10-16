Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet With X Post: “You Only Fail When You Give Up” – Drops A Bomb Ahead Of Australia Tour

Virat Kohli’s Return To ODIs: Can The King Silence His Critics in Style?

Virat Kohli is back, and the stage couldn’t be bigger. After missing from the ODI scene since March 9, 2025, when India faced New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, Kohli now gears up for a high-voltage comeback against none other than six-time world champions, Australia.

He’s just 54 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket history. That’s not just a stat, it’s a legacy moment in the making. Fans are buzzing, critics are watching closely, and the pressure is sky-high.

Will the King deliver? Or will the weight of expectations and whispers of retirement shadow his performance?

With India eyeing a strong showing in this 3-match series Down Under, Kohli’s bat might just write the perfect comeback script, or stir even more headlines.

One thing’s certain: this series isn’t just about runs, it’s about reputation. And Kohli is never one to back down from a fight.