Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet With X Post: "You Only Fail When You Give Up" – Drops A Bomb Ahead Of Australia Tour

Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet With X Post: “You Only Fail When You Give Up” – Drops A Bomb Ahead Of Australia Tour

Virat Kohli lands in Australia and breaks the internet with a cryptic tweet amid retirement rumours. As he returns to ODIs, fans await a legacy-defining series against Australia.

Virat Kohli X Post Goes Viral (Pic: X)
Virat Kohli X Post Goes Viral (Pic: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 16, 2025 11:50:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet With X Post: “You Only Fail When You Give Up” – Drops A Bomb Ahead Of Australia Tour

Virat Kohli Lands In Australia, Drops A Cryptic Post

Virat Kohli is back on international duty and has already stirred the pot, not with a bat, but with a tweet. After landing in Perth around 10:00 AM IST on October 16 with the Indian squad for a 3-match ODI series against Australia, Kohli took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted:

“The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up.”

Short, sharp, and instantly viral. With retirement rumours already in the air, fans are scrambling to decode the meaning behind this cryptic one-liner.

Virat Kohli’s Return To ODIs: Can The King Silence His Critics in Style?

Virat Kohli is back, and the stage couldn’t be bigger. After missing from the ODI scene since March 9, 2025, when India faced New Zealand in the Champions Trophy, Kohli now gears up for a high-voltage comeback against none other than six-time world champions, Australia.

He’s just 54 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket history. That’s not just a stat, it’s a legacy moment in the making. Fans are buzzing, critics are watching closely, and the pressure is sky-high.

Will the King deliver? Or will the weight of expectations and whispers of retirement shadow his performance?

With India eyeing a strong showing in this 3-match series Down Under, Kohli’s bat might just write the perfect comeback script, or stir even more headlines.

One thing’s certain: this series isn’t just about runs, it’s about reputation. And Kohli is never one to back down from a fight.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:22 AM IST
Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet With X Post: “You Only Fail When You Give Up” – Drops A Bomb Ahead Of Australia Tour

