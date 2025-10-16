Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet With X Post: “You Only Fail When You Give Up” – Drops A Bomb Ahead Of Australia Tour

Virat Kohli Lands In Australia, Drops A Cryptic Post
Virat Kohli is back on international duty and has already stirred the pot, not with a bat, but with a tweet. After landing in Perth around 10:00 AM IST on October 16 with the Indian squad for a 3-match ODI series against Australia, Kohli took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted:
“The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up.”
Short, sharp, and instantly viral. With retirement rumours already in the air, fans are scrambling to decode the meaning behind this cryptic one-liner.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2025