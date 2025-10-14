Will Virat Kohli Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj In Vrindavan Amid Health Concerns? Former Skipper Returns To India After 4 Months For ODI Series Against Australia From London

The fact that Virat Kohli is back to India earlier than the next series of ODI matches with the Australian team has caused some fans in India to wonder about his spiritual and personal practices. A question that has been raised by most people is whether the Kohli will find the time to visit the great spiritual leader, Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj, in Vrindavan during his visit. This speculation is all the more interesting, over the years Kohli has been known to consult the spiritual guidance and blessings of spiritual mentors especially when making important changes in his cricketing career.

The Last Time Virat Kohli Met Premanand Ji Maharaj

Kohli, his wife Anushka Sharma have a history of attending Maharaj Premanand Ji ashram. They last met on May 13, 2025, the day following Kohli who declared his retirement in Test cricket. On this visit, Maharaj Ji inquired of Kohli, Prasanna ho? (Are you happy?), where the cricketer replied very coolly with Ji, abhi thik hain (Yes, I am okay). This short but significant interaction that became viral on social media showed that Kohli was in a thoughtful state of mind to go through a crucial stage of his career. Inquisitive fans are already considering the possibility of another visit this time especially with the pressures and expectations attached to the upcoming series with Australia.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sought blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/vywHCrt5AE — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) May 13, 2025







Will Virat Kohli Meet Maharaj Premanand Ji?

Although it is possible that Kohli want the guru to bless him, it might have an effect on the logistics. The Indian cricket team is concentrated within Delhi in terms of the ODI series and Vrindavan is some three hour drive away. The training programs, meetings with his team, and preparation of matches can leave Kohli little time to visit, he can pay to personal spiritual visits. However, his past visits reveal that he takes time to attend to such activities when they are personally relevant. In the past, Kohli had been known to resort to spiritual advice in times of crucial turning points in his career to get clarity and inspiration. A visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj would be a spiritual revitalization and time to reflect before entering the field in the Australia ODIs which have already generated a lot of expectations and media attention.

India vs Australia ODI Series

Although it is not officially confirmed that Virat Kohli will visit Premanand Ji Maharaj in this series of ODIs, his previous activities and high spiritual bond indicate that this is a possibility. The fans, the cricket analysts, and the followers of the religious leader are eagerly awaiting any news as such a trip may offer an insight of the mentality of Kohli and how he is preparing to play the most important series ever. The fact or otherwise, the speculation in itself brings out to focus on the special amalgamation of sportsmanship as also spirituality that has become a defining characteristic of the career of Virat Kohli.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India