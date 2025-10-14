LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump latest india news ind vs aus odis latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam cristiano ronaldo bipin joshi contaminated cough syrup Afghanistan news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India

Four months later, Virat Kohli finally arrived back in India and joined up with the national team in Delhi before the series of ODIs with Australia. His cool look at the airport and his fast decision to be part of the team are indicators of his concentration to the game of restoring shape and shutting down critics before the much needed tour.

(Image Credit: Virat Kohli Fan Club via X)
(Image Credit: Virat Kohli Fan Club via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 14, 2025 14:43:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India

Four months later, Virat Kohli landed in New Delhi following a break of four months, before India plays an ODI series in Australia. The ex captain avoided meeting with the crowd and taking selfies at the airport and rushed rapidly to his car to be a part of the national team. 

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return

This will be a turning point to Kohli as he comes back to international action after his retirement in May at the age of 38 in Tests and being absent in the England tour by India. The fact that he is part of the Australian touring squad with Rohit Sharma goes to show the significance of this series as a litmus test of his relevance in the ODI format. Both selectors and fans will be keen on whether he would revive shape and stake his claim in a transitional Indian team. The India team will also leave on October 15 to Australia with the players departing in two groups. Their opening game will be in Perth on October 19 and this will launch the proceedings that could turn out to be a launchpad to the veterans and the new players alike.



Virat Kohli In India vs Australia ODIs

His arrival was greeted by cheers of the king as arrived by social media and the fans, but the nonchalant type of reception Kohli gave at the airport showed the orientation towards getting down to business. What has made his absence in the game all the more anticipatory is that many people are viewing this series as a perform or perish stage where Kohli can only be able to prove his position again. To Kohli, there is more than cricket in the tour. It is an occasion to answer questions about life span, to demonstrate that his commitment to the fifty over format is not dimming and that he can provide a new generation of talent with experience. In case he is able to do so, it can end the critics and clear his way to the 2027 World Cup.

Also Read: SL W vs NZ W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Live Telecast, Live Streaming On Tv And Mobile Apps Online

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 2:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6ind vs aus odisIndia Vs Australia ODIsVirat Kohli returnvirat kohli viral videovirat kohli’

RELATED News

Dodgers barely preserve Blake Snell's win in NLCS opener

SL W vs NZ W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Live Telecast, Live Streaming On Tv And Mobile Apps Online

World Test Championship Points Table: India Clinches 2-0 Series Sweep Over West Indies

Dodgers barely preserve Blake Snell's win in NLCS opener

Khalid Jamil’s Emphasis On Teamwork For Success In India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

LATEST NEWS

Russia's Novatek cuts third-quarter gas output by 2.2% year-on-year

Donald Trump Gushes Over Karoline Leavitt, Compares Her Lips To Machine Gun, ‘That Face, Those Lips, Video Emerges

Indian Tourists In Japan, Get Ready! Seamless UPI Payments Are About To Change Your Travel Game Forever!

Who’s Mallojula Venugopal Rao? Top Maoist Leader ‘Sonu’ Surrenders With 60 Cadres In Huge Setback For Naxals

‘Tamasha In Name Of Cinema’: Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Slams Filmfare For Awarding ‘Plagiarised’ Laapataa Ladies

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India

Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban

Meet 10 Indian Companies Redefining Business in 2025

Who Is Subramanyam Vedam? Indian-Origin Man Wrongfully Jailed In US, Freed After 43 Years In Prison

German investor morale rises October, ZEW finds

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India
Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India
Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India
Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India
QUICK LINKS