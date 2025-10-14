Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return To India

Four months later, Virat Kohli landed in New Delhi following a break of four months, before India plays an ODI series in Australia. The ex captain avoided meeting with the crowd and taking selfies at the airport and rushed rapidly to his car to be a part of the national team.

Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Ignoring Selfie Request Upon Return

This will be a turning point to Kohli as he comes back to international action after his retirement in May at the age of 38 in Tests and being absent in the England tour by India. The fact that he is part of the Australian touring squad with Rohit Sharma goes to show the significance of this series as a litmus test of his relevance in the ODI format. Both selectors and fans will be keen on whether he would revive shape and stake his claim in a transitional Indian team. The India team will also leave on October 15 to Australia with the players departing in two groups. Their opening game will be in Perth on October 19 and this will launch the proceedings that could turn out to be a launchpad to the veterans and the new players alike.

The GOAT is here !!!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/u71bN56eMH — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 14, 2025







Virat Kohli In India vs Australia ODIs

His arrival was greeted by cheers of the king as arrived by social media and the fans, but the nonchalant type of reception Kohli gave at the airport showed the orientation towards getting down to business. What has made his absence in the game all the more anticipatory is that many people are viewing this series as a perform or perish stage where Kohli can only be able to prove his position again. To Kohli, there is more than cricket in the tour. It is an occasion to answer questions about life span, to demonstrate that his commitment to the fifty over format is not dimming and that he can provide a new generation of talent with experience. In case he is able to do so, it can end the critics and clear his way to the 2027 World Cup.

