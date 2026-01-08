LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump Hince CBFC issue barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal ED india-pakistan conflict amir donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?

‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?

Virat Kohli had earlier retired from T20Is and Tests and is currently focusing on 50-Over format. Kohli has been in an incredible form and has been scoring runs consistently.

Virat Kohli with Vikas. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli with Vikas. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 8, 2026 17:15:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?

You Might Be Interested In

Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas has taken a dig at the critics of the star Indian batter. Vikas took to social media and wrote, “Seems Like Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…Bina Virat Kohli Ka Naam Liye Hue…”.

Kohli has been in an incredible form in List A format having smashed 6 50+ scores on the trot in his last outings. The right-handed batter had a forgettable outings in the first two matches in Australia but then made a roaring come back to form. He finished the Tour Downunder with a fifty and then followed it up with two consecutive centuries against South Africa at home.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?

He then struck a quick-fire half-century against the Proteas in the third and final ODI of the series. The former India captain then made a return to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years and celebrated it with a stunning century against Andhra while playing for Delhi. Kohli played his second Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Gujarat and scored a brisk fifty. 

The flamboyant batter is now preparing for the New Zealand series which is scheduled to begin on January 11 in Baroda. 

What Sanjay Manjrekar Said About Kohli’s Test Retirement?

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar criticised Virat Kohli for retiring from Test format. “Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Tests, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He has walked away from Tests and it is unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, he did not quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Tests,” Manjrekar said in an Instagram video.

“But I just feel sad that people like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Tests,” Manjrekar said.



“It was OK if Virat Kohli had just walked away from cricket, retired from all formats. But that he has chosen to play one-day cricket disappoints me more because this is a format which, for a top-order batter, I have said before as well, is the easiest format,” Manjrekar said.

Kohli bid adieu to T20 format after winning the World Cup in 2024 while retired from Tests in May last year.

Also Read: ‘He Did Not Quite Put His Heart Into…’Sanjay Manjrekar Expresses Disappointment Over Virat Kohli Retiring From Test To Focus On ODIs, Calls It ‘Easiest Format’

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 5:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: india vs new zealandVijay Hazare Trophyvikas kohlivirat kohli’

RELATED News

Lionel Messi Says He Is Weird As Hell, Reveals The Trick On How He Gets Drunk Faster: I Like Wine, Mix It With…’

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan Creates History; Punjab Clinch Victory By 1 Run Vs Mumbai

‘Not Taking Trophy Was Too Much’: Former KKR All-Rounder Adds Fuel To IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row

WPL 2026 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: When And Where To Watch The MI vs RCB Match LIVE

3 Players Who Could Replace Tilak Varma If The Star Player Misses T20 World Cup 2026

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Puja Bangur? Anil Agarwal’s Daughter-In-Law Comes From A Business Family Worth Rs 58,000 Crore; Here’s What She Might Inherit After Husband Agnivesh Agarwal’s Death

AI+ Unveils NovaWatch Series: Stunning Smartwatches Hitting the Indian Market Soon; Check Price, Designs And More

‘Cham-Chamta Surat ma Dham-Dhamtu’ GLAM SURAT PROPERTY SHOW 2026 Set to Open on January 9th January 2026

Why Has NASA Abruptly Postponed Its Spacewalk? Space Agency Considering Early Return Of Astronauts From ISS For THIS Reason

From Counselor to CEO: The Journey of Mr. Bharat Gaddamwar in Building a Career-Focused EdTech Platform

Iran Condemns US ‘Interference’ In Internal Affairs Amid Rising Tensions; Rejects ‘Meddlesome And Deceptive’ Remarks

Volodymyr Zelensky Condemns Russia’s Winter Strikes on Power Grid, Says ‘No Military Rationale’ as Hundreds of Thousands Lose Heat

After 19-Minute Viral Video And Umair MMS Row, Why Is Everyone Searching For Santoor Mom Rachna Reel? Everything You Need To Know

From Girgaon to Glass Towers: A Deep Dive Into Mumbai’s Changing Demographics, How Urban Transformation Impacted The Marathi Manoos

Reliance Retail Brings Popular K-Beauty Makeup Brand ‘Hince’ To India Via Isha Ambani’s Online Platform Tira

‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?
‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?
‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?
‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?

QUICK LINKS