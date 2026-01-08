‘Kuch Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…’ Did Virat Kohli’s Brother Take A Dig At Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Remarks On Star Batter’s Test Retirement?

Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas has taken a dig at the critics of the star Indian batter. Vikas took to social media and wrote, “Seems Like Logon Ki Daal Roti Nahi Chalti…Bina Virat Kohli Ka Naam Liye Hue…”.

Kohli has been in an incredible form in List A format having smashed 6 50+ scores on the trot in his last outings. The right-handed batter had a forgettable outings in the first two matches in Australia but then made a roaring come back to form. He finished the Tour Downunder with a fifty and then followed it up with two consecutive centuries against South Africa at home.

He then struck a quick-fire half-century against the Proteas in the third and final ODI of the series. The former India captain then made a return to Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 years and celebrated it with a stunning century against Andhra while playing for Delhi. Kohli played his second Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Gujarat and scored a brisk fifty.

The flamboyant batter is now preparing for the New Zealand series which is scheduled to begin on January 11 in Baroda.

What Sanjay Manjrekar Said About Kohli’s Test Retirement?

Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar criticised Virat Kohli for retiring from Test format. “Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Tests, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He has walked away from Tests and it is unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, he did not quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Tests,” Manjrekar said in an Instagram video.

“But I just feel sad that people like Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Tests,” Manjrekar said.







“It was OK if Virat Kohli had just walked away from cricket, retired from all formats. But that he has chosen to play one-day cricket disappoints me more because this is a format which, for a top-order batter, I have said before as well, is the easiest format,” Manjrekar said.

Kohli bid adieu to T20 format after winning the World Cup in 2024 while retired from Tests in May last year.

