La Liga 2026: Marcus Rashford, Ferran Torres Star as Barcelona Defeat Real Madrid to Seal Title Glory

La Liga: At a boisterous Camp Nou on Sunday, Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to win their 29th La Liga title, turning the Clasico into a coronation. With three games left, Hansi Flick’s team surged to an unbeatable 91 points, 14 ahead of Real Madrid in second place. The victory marked the end of an incredible season in which they only dropped four league games. With 69 points, Villarreal is in third place. Marcus Rashford destroyed Real Madrid’s hopes of winning the title after just nine minutes of play. Real needed to win.

Barcelona take early lead in El Clasico







Antonio Rudiger fouled Ferran Torres just outside the box and Rashford bent a superb free kick into Thibaut Courtois’ top-left corner, giving Barcelona the early lead and sending the home crowd into raptures.

🚨🇪🇸 FERRAN TORRES DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR BARCELONA! WHAT A BEAUTIFUL ASSIST FROM DANI OLMO! 🤯 Barcelona 2-0 Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/HrKPhCbPD8 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) May 10, 2026







Nine minutes later, Barcelona doubled the lead. Fermin Lopez crossed into the area and Dani Olmo produced a clever backheel that sent the ball into the path of Torres, who rifled a fierce strike into the top corner. The win completed back-to-back league titles for Flick, who also delivered the LaLiga and Copa del Rey double in his first season last year. Both sides were heavily depleted. Barcelona were without Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Jules Kounde from the starting lineup.

La Liga: Real Madrid miss key players in El Clasico

Real’s list of missing players was longer, with Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Arda Guler and Rodrygo all absent. Federico Valverde also missed out after suffering a head injury following a midweek changing-room fight with team mate Aurelien Tchouameni, with both players fined 500,000 euros over the incident. Kylian Mbappe did not travel because of a leg muscle injury, forcing manager Alvaro Arbeloa to start Vinicius Jr alongside academy striker Gonzalo, with Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz pushing forward in support. Real threatened through Vinicius and Gonzalo before halftime, but Barcelona carried the greater menace. Courtois kept the visitors alive with fine saves from Torres and Rashford before the interval.

La Liga: Another spotless half from Barcelona

Barcelona continued to press after the break, Rashford repeatedly tormenting left back Fran Garcia down the right, while Courtois produced another sharp stop with his left foot to deny Torres from point-blank range in the 56th minute. Bellingham had a goal ruled out for offside in the 62nd minute, and Joan Garcia was quick to deny Vinicius in a one-on-one, preventing the Brazilian from lifting the ball over him. Real kept probing late on, but there was little bite in their attack, and Barcelona calmly saw out the win before the title celebrations began.

Frenkie de Jong on Barca’s La Liga title

“This title is even more special because we won it at home against Real Madrid. Now it’s time to enjoy it with the fans,” Frenkie de Jong told Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus. “Every title has to be celebrated in style. Especially LaLiga, which is a year-long competition. We’ve clearly been the best in Spain.”

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: UFC 328 Results And Highlights: Sean Strickland Stuns Khamzat Chimaev to Reclaim UFC Middleweight Title, Joshua Van Retains Flyweight Belt