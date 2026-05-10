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Home > Sports News > UFC 328 Results And Highlights: Sean Strickland Stuns Khamzat Chimaev to Reclaim UFC Middleweight Title, Joshua Van Retains Flyweight Belt

UFC 328 Results And Highlights: Sean Strickland Stuns Khamzat Chimaev to Reclaim UFC Middleweight Title, Joshua Van Retains Flyweight Belt

UFC 328 Results: Sean Strickland pulled off a massive upset at UFC 328 in Newark, defeating previously unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev via split decision to reclaim the UFC middleweight title. The loss marked the first defeat of Chimaev’s MMA career, while Joshua Van retained his flyweight belt with a dramatic stoppage win over Tatsuro Taira and Alexander Volkov dominated in the heavyweight division.

Sean Strickland defeated Khamzat Chimaev to UFC Middleweight title. Image Credit AFP
Sean Strickland defeated Khamzat Chimaev to UFC Middleweight title. Image Credit AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 11:26 IST

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UFC 328 Results And Highlights: Sean Strickland Stuns Khamzat Chimaev to Reclaim UFC Middleweight Title, Joshua Van Retains Flyweight Belt

Sean Strickland became the new UFC middleweight champion after defeating Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 328. In the end, Strickland won his second middleweight title by split decision with scorecards of 47-48, 48-47, and 48-47. The outcome of the closely contested fight could have gone either way. The result meant that Khamzat Chimaev lost his first fight in his MMA career as he lost his UFC middleweight title. For Strickland, he became the middleweight champion for the second time in his career after a huge win over his opponent for the night. 



Before the fight, it was believed that Khamzat would start as a favourite, and a win for Strickland would be against the odds. With the bad blood preceding the fight, it was a surprise to see both fighters touching gloves at the beginning.

UFC 328: Khamzat Chimaev vs Sean Strickland



In the UFC 328 main event on Saturday night at Prudential Center in Newark, Sean Strickland stunned Khamzat Chimaev by winning the middleweight title via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47). After Israel Adesanya, Strickland is the second two-time middleweight champion in UFC history. His previous middleweight title reign lasted from September 2023 until January 2024. Chimaev, a strong favorite in the clash, lost for the first time in his professional career, dropping to 15-1. In February, Strickland defeated Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez via TKO in the third round to win another chance at the title. Strickland, who came into this event as the underdog has now won two straight fights with this victory. Chimaev failed to successfully defend the 185-pound title he had won at UFC 319 in August of last year after defeating Dricus Du Plessis. The 32-year-old fighter is currently 9-1 in the UFC. 

UFC 328 Results: Joshua Van vs Tatsuro Taira



In the co-main event of UFC 328 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Joshua Van (17-2) successfully maintained his flyweight title with a fifth-round stoppage of Tatsuro Taira (18-2). Even though Okinawa’s Taira regularly knocked Van down and controlled him for extended periods of time, Van persisted in standing up and won the battles. After Taira was eventually worn down by the hits, Van won his first official flyweight title defense with a late burst of strikes in the last round. 

UFC 328: Alexander Volkov vs Waldo Cortes Acosta



Alexander Volkov used a clever strategy to fight Waldo Cortes-Acosta over the course of three rounds, chipping away at him from the outside and simply preventing him from getting going with his powerful looping punches. Throughout the fight, Cortes-Acosta struggled to find a home for his best shots, while Volkov was just connecting with attacks more frequently with kicks to the body and legs or landing with his lead jab. Volkov won by unanimous decision as the judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

UFC 328 Results: Who won in UFC Today?

  • Sean Strickland defeated Khamzat Chimaev (c) via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) for the Middleweight title

  • Joshua Van (c) defeated Tatsuro Taira via fifth-round TKO (punches) to retain the Flyweight title

  • Alexander Volkov defeated Waldo Cortes Acosta via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Sean Brady defeated Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

  • King Green defeated Jeremy Stephens via submission in the first round

  • Ateba Gautier defeated Ozzy Diaz via knockout in the second round

  • Yaroslav Amosov defeated Joel Alvarez via submission in the second round 

  • Grant Dawson defeated Mateusz Rebecki via submission in the third round 

  • Jim Miller defeated Jared Gordon via submission in the first round 

  • Roman Kopylov defeated Marco Tulio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Pat Sabatini defeated William Gomis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Baisangur Susurkaev defeated Djorden Santos via submission in the third round 

  • Jose Ochoa defeated Clayton Carpenter via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Also Read: WWE Backlash 2026 Match Results and Highlights: Roman Reigns Retains World Heavyweight Title Against Jacob Fatu, John Cena Makes Huge Announcement

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UFC 328 Results And Highlights: Sean Strickland Stuns Khamzat Chimaev to Reclaim UFC Middleweight Title, Joshua Van Retains Flyweight Belt
UFC 328 Results And Highlights: Sean Strickland Stuns Khamzat Chimaev to Reclaim UFC Middleweight Title, Joshua Van Retains Flyweight Belt
UFC 328 Results And Highlights: Sean Strickland Stuns Khamzat Chimaev to Reclaim UFC Middleweight Title, Joshua Van Retains Flyweight Belt
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