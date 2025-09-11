Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag seal their spot into Hong Kong Open quarterfinals

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 20:26:08 IST

Hong Kong, September 11 (ANI): Indian men’s singles shuttler Lakshya Sen and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their respective encounters in the Round of 16 and stormed into the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open 2025 badminton tournament on Thursday.

India’s top-ranked singles player and world No. 20 Lakshya Sen beat HS Prannoy, 34th in the men’s singles badminton rankings, 15-21, 21-18, 21-10 in an hour and eight minutes, as reported by Olympics.com.

Competing at the Hong Kong Coliseum, Lakshya Sen made a sluggish start, allowing HS Prannoy to dictate terms and pocket the opening game.

Lakshya, the Paris 2024 semi-finalist, began the second game slowly too, trailing 11-9 at the break before clawing back to 13-all.

Though Prannoy edged ahead at 18-17 again, Lakshya earned four straight points to snatch the game and force a decider.

The decider followed a familiar script with Lakshya Sen starting cautiously before finding his rhythm to lead 11-8 at the interval.

He then conceded only two more points en route to wrapping up the match with ease and earning his sixth win in nine meetings against Prannoy.

In the men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also rallied from a game down to beat Thailand’s Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 18-21, 21-15, 21-11 in an hour and three minutes, according to Olympics.com.

Despite trailing 11-7 at the interval and later slipping to 16-10, Satwik and Chirag clawed their way back to 18-18 only for the Thai duo to pick up three straight points and snatch the opening game.

In the second game, Satwik and Chirag kept the Thai duo in check, never allowing them more than a point’s lead before edging 11-10 ahead at the interval. The Indian badminton players then stepped up the intensity, racing to seven game points and forcing a decider.

In the decider, the Indians stamped their authority by opening up a commanding lead before sealing victory and booking their place in the quarter-finals of the BWF Super 500 tournament.

Hong Kong Open 2025 badminton: Day 3 India results

Men’s singles:

Lakshya Sen beat HS Prannoy 15-21, 21-18, 21-10

Men’s doubles:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bt Peeratchai Sukphun-Pakkapon Teeraratsakul (THA) 18-21, 21-15, 21-11. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: badmintonChirag Shettyhong-kong-open-2025indiaLakshya SenSatwiksairaj Rankireddy

QUICK LINKS