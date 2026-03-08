LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-yi Highlights: Chun-yi Beats Lakshya To Win All England Open Crown

Lin Chun-yi defeated Lakshya Sen 21-15, 22-20 to win the All England Open men’s singles title in Birmingham after a closely fought final.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: March 8, 2026 19:25:38 IST

Lakshya Sen’s impressive run at the All England Open came to an end on a heartbreaking note in the men’s singles final in Birmingham on Sunday. It wasn’t the day for Lakshya Sen as the Indian shuttler lost to Lin Chun-yi with a scoreline of 15–21, 20–22. 

Lakshya became the second Indian man, after his mentor and legend Prakash Padukone, to reach the All England final twice; however, with this, he also became the first Indian to lose the final clash twice.

Chun-yi started the match strongly and quickly built an early lead in the opening game. Lakshya tried to fight his way back into the contest, but signs of fatigue began to show. The Chinese Taipei player kept the pressure on and eventually took the first game 21–15.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 7:10 PM IST
