‘Finn Allen Is Dangerous’: Rohit Sharma’s Warning To Jasprit Bumrah Before T20 World Cup Final

Rohit Sharma praises Finn Allen’s fearless batting and highlights the threat he poses to Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand.

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 8, 2026 18:50:01 IST

Ahead of the much-anticipated IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 clash, Finn Allen has become one of the most talked-about players. Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma hailed Allen’s brilliance and said that at times players have to be brave and take their chances, sending a prior warning to the Men in Blue.

New Zealand made a bold call by dropping Devon Conway and trusting Tim Seifert to open with Finn Allen. Since then, Allen has been in excellent form.

He first showed his touch by scoring a quick 80 against India just before the T20 World Cup. Allen carried that form into the tournament, becoming New Zealand’s top scorer and smashing a stunning century against South Africa at a strike rate of over 300 to help his team reach the final.

Rohit Sharma Gave A Finn Allen Warning To Team India

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma was full of praise for the aggressive opener.

“Finn Allen has a reputation for going and playing like that. He has fantastic skill sets, and he used them to his best advantage. I thought the way he played, again, was very clear in his mind; he took his chances,” said Rohit Sharma.

“And yeah, sometimes, you know, in this format you’ve got to be brave, and Finn Allen was really, really brave to take those chances. It really paid off for him,” the former Indian captain lauded the NZ opener’s remarkable abilities.

Finn Allen unfazed by Jasprit Bumrah threat

As the final approaches, Allen was asked about how he plans to deal with the threat of India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. His answer surprised many.

Instead of focusing too much on the bowler, Allen explained that he prefers to concentrate on playing the ball.

His approach also reflects the mindset inside the New Zealand dressing room. Rather than overthinking or overpreparing, the team is keeping things simple even when facing some of the biggest challenges.

Although Bumrah has not been at his absolute best in this tournament, he remains the leader of India’s bowling attack. Even so, Allen appears completely unfazed.

That confidence may also come from his last meeting with India before the World Cup began. In that game, Allen played a memorable innings while Bumrah endured one of the toughest spells of his career, finishing with figures of 0 for 58 in his four overs.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 6:50 PM IST
Tags: finn-allenIND vs NZIND vs NZ live scorejasprit bumrahrohit sharmat20 world cup 2026world cup 2026

