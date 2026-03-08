Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news iran supreme leader delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

With Abhishek Sharma struggling against off-spin in the 20-team tournament, Gambhir was seen relentlessly working with the young Indian opener ahead of the potential challenge from the Black Caps.

Watch: Gautam Gambhir's Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final. (Image Credits: BCCI X/Screengrab)
Watch: Gautam Gambhir's Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final. (Image Credits: BCCI X/Screengrab)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: March 8, 2026 18:11:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Team India coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having an animated chat with Abhishek Sharma during a net session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on March 8, Sunday. With Abhishek Sharma struggling against off-spin in the 20-team tournament, Gambhir was seen relentlessly working with the young Indian opener ahead of the potential challenge from the Black Caps.

How has Abhishek Sharma fared against off-spin in T20 World Cup 2026?

The Punjab-born cricketer has been dismissed via off-spin bowling three in T20 World Cup 2026, having faced balls and scoring 29 only 29 runs alongside an average of 9.66 and striking at 107.40. With all-rounder Cole McConchie’s off-spin doing early damage against South Africa, New Zealand will aim to adopt a similar tactic against the left-hander in Ahmedabad. The Kiwis also have Glenn Phillips to turn to for bowling off-spin. While Sanju Samson has already played a couple of match-winning knocks in do-or-die games, the defending champions will also need Abhishek to come good.

Meanwhile, here’s the video of Gambhir’s conversation with Abhishek:

You Might Be Interested In

Both Team India and New Zealand have lost their previous game in Ahmedabad:

Both Team India and Ahmedabad suffered losses in their previous T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Ahmedabad, with South Africa beating them. The Men in Blue will also have flashbacks of their defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final as Pat Cummins and co. silenced a crowd of 1,30,000.

Black Caps captain Mitchell Santner had said in his pre-game presser that he won’t mind breaking a few hearts to lead New Zealand to their maiden T20 World Cup glory. The tourists will take confidence from their massive win over South Africa in Kolkata in the semi-final.

Both India and New Zealand are also expected to stick to the same playing XI for the decider as it was in the semi-final.

Also Read: Revealed: Will Narendra Modi Attend The IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final In Ahmedabad?

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 6:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek Sharmagautam gambhirIND vs NZindianew zealandt20 world cupt20 world cup 2026team india

RELATED News

IPL 2026: ‘Rohit Sharma Is…’ – Ayush Mhatre’s Remark Sparks Reactions Among CSK Fans

Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh Arrive in Ahmedabad Before IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH Video

‘Giving Out Strategies to New Zealand’: Ravichandran Ashwin Faces Fan Backlash Over Video Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final

“My Perfect Innings…” Delhi Capitals Star Prithvi Shaw Engaged to Akriti Agarwal Ahead of IPL 2026 — See Photos

Ricky Martin Vibes to Sukhbir Singh’s Famous Punjabi Song Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Filipino Actor’s Wife Breaks Silence, Makes Emotional Appeal To Fans Amid Leaked Private Obscene Video Controversy, Says ‘Please Be…’

Yoga For Working Women: Check List Of Daily Practices To Reduce Stress And Fatigue Shared by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam on May 17, Check Full Schedule And Key Dates

Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Meet The Influencer Fiancé Of THIS Sportsperson As Their Engagement Is Announced

What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? Tehran Warns Of Multiple Attacks Amid Middle East Conflict

Massive Chaos Erupts As Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Visit Triggers Fan Frenzy, Escalator Damaged At Hospital; Furious Netizens Say, ‘You Guys Never Learn From Past’

Israel Warns It Will Target Ali Khamenei’s Successor As Iran Secretly Finalises New Supreme Leader As Conflict In West Asia Deepens

Ricky Martin Vibes to Sukhbir Singh’s Famous Punjabi Song Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Women’s Day 2026: Why Some Women Adopt Pets To Experience Motherhood, Expert Explains The Emotional Bond

Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final
Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final
Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final
Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

QUICK LINKS