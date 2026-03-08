Watch: Gautam Gambhir’s Animated Chat With Abhishek Sharma About Playing Off-Spin Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Team India coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having an animated chat with Abhishek Sharma during a net session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand on March 8, Sunday. With Abhishek Sharma struggling against off-spin in the 20-team tournament, Gambhir was seen relentlessly working with the young Indian opener ahead of the potential challenge from the Black Caps.

How has Abhishek Sharma fared against off-spin in T20 World Cup 2026?

The Punjab-born cricketer has been dismissed via off-spin bowling three in T20 World Cup 2026, having faced balls and scoring 29 only 29 runs alongside an average of 9.66 and striking at 107.40. With all-rounder Cole McConchie’s off-spin doing early damage against South Africa, New Zealand will aim to adopt a similar tactic against the left-hander in Ahmedabad. The Kiwis also have Glenn Phillips to turn to for bowling off-spin. While Sanju Samson has already played a couple of match-winning knocks in do-or-die games, the defending champions will also need Abhishek to come good.

Meanwhile, here’s the video of Gambhir’s conversation with Abhishek:

Yuvraj Singh taught everything but forgot to teach how to play off spinner pic.twitter.com/H5ky8mjjuH — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) March 8, 2026

Both Team India and New Zealand have lost their previous game in Ahmedabad:

Both Team India and Ahmedabad suffered losses in their previous T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Ahmedabad, with South Africa beating them. The Men in Blue will also have flashbacks of their defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final as Pat Cummins and co. silenced a crowd of 1,30,000.

Black Caps captain Mitchell Santner had said in his pre-game presser that he won’t mind breaking a few hearts to lead New Zealand to their maiden T20 World Cup glory. The tourists will take confidence from their massive win over South Africa in Kolkata in the semi-final.

Both India and New Zealand are also expected to stick to the same playing XI for the decider as it was in the semi-final.

