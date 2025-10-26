LIVE TV
Li wins second career title with straight sets win over Sun in Guangzhou

Li wins second career title with straight sets win over Sun in Guangzhou

Li wins second career title with straight sets win over Sun in Guangzhou
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 17:27:37 IST

Li wins second career title with straight sets win over Sun in Guangzhou

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF WOMEN'S SINGLES FINAL AT GUANGZHOU OPEN BETWEEN LULU SUN AND ANN LI/ SOUNDBITE WITH WINNER ANN LI RESENDING WITH FULL SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT SHOWS: GUANGZHOU, CHINA (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (WTA/DAZN see restrictions before use) ANN LI BEAT LULU SUN 7-6(6) 6-2 FIRST SET 1. LI WINS GAME WITH BACKHAND CROSSCOURT SHOT TO TAKE A 6-5 LEAD 2. LI WINS POINT ON SUN'S SERVE IN TIEBREAKER WITH FOREHAND DOWN THE LINE 3. SUN HITS VOLLEY FROM THE NET LONG AND LI WINS FIRST SET SECOND SET 4. LI SAVES BREAK POINT AGAINST HER WINNING LONG RALLY WITH FOREHAND FROM THE BACK OF THE COURT 5. LI WINS POINT WITH DROP SHOT TO TAKE 5-1 LEAD 6. SUN HITS BALL LONG AND LI WINS MATCH AND TOURNAMENT/ PLAYERS SHAKE HANDS 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) GUANGZHOU OPEN WINNER ANN LI SAYING: "It takes a village to make a tournament like this possible. And yeah, I've had a great week here and I'm happy to get the win today. But also, I want to thank my team, my coach, my physio, my fitness coach back home, my family, my sponsors, everybody. We can butt heads a lot, but I mean, it's going pretty well, so hopefully we can keep going." 8. VARIOUS OF LI WITH THE WINNER'S TROPHY  STORY: American Ann Li won the Guangzhou Open on Sunday (October 26) to overcome her tournament hoodoo of losing in finals. Li picked up her second career tournament win beating New Zealand's Lulu Sun 7-6(6), 6-2 after losing her last three championship deciders. Neither player could capitalise on 10 break point opportunities in the first set which went to a tiebreaker. That also went with serve until Li hit a forehand winner to go 6-5 ahead. Sun bounced back to save set point but then hit a volley over the baseline losing the tiebreaker 8-6. Li was in command in the second set and broke her opponent's serve three times on her way to clinching the match and tournament. Li thanked her coaches and family telling the crowd "We can butt heads a lot, but I mean, it's going pretty well, so hopefully we can keep going." The American had lost finals in Singapore, Cleveland and Merida but this win ends that run and moves her up to 33 in the world rankings. (Production: Simon Ormiston)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 5:27 PM IST
Li wins second career title with straight sets win over Sun in Guangzhou

Li wins second career title with straight sets win over Sun in Guangzhou

