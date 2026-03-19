Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS cristiano ronaldo classified information leak IPL 2026 gudi padwa 2026 Petrol and Diesel Prices Today On 19 March Bade Sahab donald trump fuel shortage Pakistan FBI investigation Gulf energy crisis Israel news Kangana Ranaut DHS
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video

Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video

Lionel Messi's milestone strike came in a tightly contested encounter, as Inter Miami secured progression on aggregate despite the draw.

Lionel Messi. (Photo Credits: X)
Lionel Messi. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 19, 2026 10:53:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video

Argentina legend Lionel Messi etched his name in the record books as he joined the elite club along side Cristiano Ronaldo to score 900 goals in official matches. Messi achieved the feat Inter Miami CF’s 1-1 draw against Nashville SC in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The result means Inter Miami is eliminated from the CCC on the away goals rule, as a strike by Nashville’s Cristian Espinoza proved decisive when he cancelled out an early goal from Messi to send his team through.

Messi’s milestone strike came in a tightly contested encounter, as Inter Miami secured progression on aggregate despite the draw.

You Might Be Interested In

The goal marked yet another extraordinary achievement in the Argentine superstar’s decorated career, placing him among an elite group of footballers to have reached such a staggering tally in official competitions.

The Argentine legend and Inter Miami captain joined his rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the only men’s players to reach 900 goals. 

The Portugal legend and Al-Nassr skipper Ronaldo achieved this historic feat in September 2024.

Currently, Ronaldo has 965 goals and has made it clear he wants to reach the historic landmark of 1,000 goals before retiring. Messi, on the other hand, took 1,142 games to get to 900, while Ronaldo needed 1,236 matches to reach the mark.

Brazilian legend Pele occupies third place on the all-time scoring charts with 765 goals. Among active players, Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski sits well behind Ronaldo and Messi with a tally of 690 goals.

Since making his professional debut for Barcelona on October 16, 2004, Messi’s bulk of goals have come during his stint in Spain, where he scored 672 goals for Barcelona.

The legendary footballer later added 32 goals during his spell with Paris Saint-Germain and has continued his scoring run with 81 goals for Inter Miami CF.

At the international level, the World Cup-winning forward has scored 115 goals for Argentina, underlining his influence on the global stage.

The most prolific calendar year of Messi’s career came in 2012, when he scored a remarkable 91 goals for both club and country, setting a benchmark that still stands out in modern football. 

Also Read: Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast


(With Agency Inputs)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cristiano ronaldohome-hero-pos-13lionel messilionel messi goals

RELATED News

WATCH: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2026 Opening Clash Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast

Were Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman Picked for T20 World Cup 2026 Despite Injuries? Check Shocking Details

Yuzvendra Chahal Quits Alcohol Ahead of IPL 2026, Reveals Lifestyle Overhaul Behind Punjab Kings Title Push

India vs Pakistan Set For Blockbuster Battle in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Group Stage

LATEST NEWS

Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video

First Gujarati Woman Producer Chanda Patel Represents WIFPA at Oscars 2026, Promotes Film Tera Mera Nata

Who Is Keki Mistry? Newly Appointed Interim Chairman Of HDFC Bank Takes Charge After Atanu Chakraborty Steps Down

Is ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ Ready For Another Leap, Another Generation? Fact Check On VIRAL News of Abhira- Armaan Leaving The Show

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Review: Pawan Kalyan Shines, But Weak Narration Drags Film Down, Box Office Collection Day 1 Faces Impact Amid Dhurandhar 2 Clash

Is Joe Kent Facing an FBI Inquiry After Allegedly Sharing Classified Information Before Resigning As Trump’s Counterterrorism Chief?

HDFC Bank Chairman Atanu Chakraborty Resigns, Cites ‘Personal Values And Ethics’ Concerns; ADR Falls Over 7%

Is Stock Market Open or Closed Today on March 19? NSE, BSE Holiday for Gudi Padwa 2026- Here’s What Investors Should Know

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, Status, Captions And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today On 19 March: Check Out Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Kolkata Amid Middle East War

Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video
Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video
Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video
Lionel Messi Hits 900 Career Goals, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Elite Club With Historic Inter Miami Strike | Watch Video

QUICK LINKS