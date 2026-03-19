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Home > Sports News > Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast

Karachi Region Whites and Abbottabad Region will lock horns in the final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. The title clash has moved into the reserve day after the rain played spoilsport on March 18.

National T20 Cup 2026 Final Weather Forecast. (Photo Credits: X)
National T20 Cup 2026 Final Weather Forecast. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 19, 2026 09:08:10 IST

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Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast

The Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 final between Karachi Region Whites and Abbottabad Region moved into the reserve day after rain played spoilsport in Peshawar on Wednesday. Will rain play a spoilsport on the reserve day as well? While there is going to be a cloud cover for majority of the day in Peshawar, the chances of rain are very less. 

The fans can expect a full game between the two sides. The two teams ended the group stage as the table-toppers in their respective groups. While Karachi Whites won two out of the four matches and had two matches washed out making a total of 6 points. 

Abbottabad played four matches and won three while lost one ending the Group stage with 6 points. 

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Karachi Region Whites registered a five-wicket win over Sialkot Region in the semi-final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 to book their place in the final. 

Abdullah Fazal has been the leading run-scorer for Karachi Region Whites in the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026, scoring 189 runs so far. Meanwhile, Mohammad Umar has starred with the ball, emerging as the team’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in the competition. 

Abbottabad Region qualified for the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 final after their semi-final against Lahore Region Whites was washed out. They marched ahead based on a superior net run rate (NRR). 

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast

Pitch Report

The matches in National T20 Cup 2026 have generally been high-scoring ones barring a couple of games. Another high-voltage drama can be expected by the fans when the two teams take the field. 

Head to head

In the last two matches, both the sides have won game each. While Abbottabad defeated Karachi Whites by 6 wickets in December 2023, Karachi won by 9 runs a week later. 

Squads: 

Abbottabad: Khalid Usman (C), Afaq Ahmed, Ahmed Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Atizaz Habib Khan, Fayyaz Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Razaullah, Sajjad Ali (wk), Shadab Khan, Shahab Khan, Shahzaib Khan. 

Karachi: Saud Shakeel (C), Abdullah Fazal, Arif Yaqoob, Danish Aziz, Haroon Arshad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rizwanullah, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Saim Ayub, Saqib Khan, Shan Masood.

Also Read: WATCH | ‘Flying’ Fakhar Zaman Takes Blinder During Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

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Tags: Fakhar ZamanPakistan National T20 CupPeshawar WeatherShadab Khan

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Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast
Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast
Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast
Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Reserve Day in Peshawar? Check Weather Forecast

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