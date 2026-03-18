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Home > Sports News > WATCH: ‘Flying’ Fakhar Zaman Takes Blinder During Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

WATCH: ‘Flying’ Fakhar Zaman Takes Blinder During Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman took a blinder during the T20 National Cup 2026 semi-final between Lahore Whites and Abbottabad Region.

Fakhar Zaman took a blinder. (Photo Credits: X)
Fakhar Zaman took a blinder. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: March 18, 2026 14:58:10 IST

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WATCH: ‘Flying’ Fakhar Zaman Takes Blinder During Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

Pakistan batter and Abbottabad skipper Fakhar Zaman showed great athleticism after he took a blinder during the semi-final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 to dismiss Lahore Whites’ Mohammad Faiq for 18 off 11. The right-handed batter hit an over pitched delivery, outside off stump from Shahab Khan in the air but didn’t really time well. 

Fakhar Zaman who was stationed around mid off region ran towards his left and grabbed the catch diving to his left. 

The semi-final between Lahore and Abbottabad was another fixture that was washed away due to rain with Fakhar Zaman’s team advancing ahead as they finished at the top in their group in the points table. While Faiq was undone early in the innings, Muhammad Akhlaq and Imran Dogar provided resistance with a partnership of 64 runs for the second wicket. 

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While Akhlaq scored 42 before he was run out, Dogar struck a 31-ball 62. Lahore then lost wickets at regular intervals before Farhan Yousaf known for his explosive batting took the onus on himself and hammered an unbeaten 33 off 19 to help his side post 194/6 in 20 overs. 

Mohammad Mohsin also contributed well and struck 24 off 16 for the side. Shahab Khan returned with figures of 4/28 in 4 overs. There was not even a single ball bowled in the second innings and the two teams shared points. Abbottabad joined Karachi Whites in the final that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (March 18) in Peshawar. 

The title clash can also witness rain as there are chances of showers arriving during the same time. 

Pitch Report

The matches in the National T20 Cup 2026 have, for the most part, been thrilling high-scoring encounters, with only a handful of games deviating from this run-fest trend. Batters have dominated the tournament, consistently putting up imposing totals, while bowlers have had to dig deep to make an impact. Given this backdrop, fans can look forward to yet another electrifying contest as the two top sides lock horns in the much-anticipated title clash. With both teams in fine form and momentum on their side, the final promises to be a high-voltage showdown filled with intensity, drama, and unforgettable moments.

Probable Playing XI:

Karachi Region Whites: Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel (c), Shan Masood, Omair Yousuf, Khawaja Nafay, Haroon Arshad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Umar, Mir Hamza, Saqib Khan 

Abbottabad Region: Arshad Iqbal, Khalid Usman, Shahab Khan, Fayyaz Khan, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman (c), 
Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Afaq Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Shahzaib Khan 

Also Read: Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 Final Karachi Region Whites vs Abbottabad Region: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Probable Playing XI

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 2:58 PM IST
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WATCH: ‘Flying’ Fakhar Zaman Takes Blinder During Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

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WATCH: ‘Flying’ Fakhar Zaman Takes Blinder During Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

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WATCH: ‘Flying’ Fakhar Zaman Takes Blinder During Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026
WATCH: ‘Flying’ Fakhar Zaman Takes Blinder During Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026
WATCH: ‘Flying’ Fakhar Zaman Takes Blinder During Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026
WATCH: ‘Flying’ Fakhar Zaman Takes Blinder During Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026

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